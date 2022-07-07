ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Former Chiefs great Otis Taylor is a Pro Football Hall of Fame senior semifinalist

By Vahe Gregorian
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ei88H_0gY8sUt400
Could this be the year that former Chiefs great Otis Taylor gets into the Pro Football Hall of Fame? He has made it to the semifinal round of voting in the senior category. AP file photo

Going on decades now, Otis Taylor’s rich case to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame had languished in the limbo of “the abyss” — the Hall of Fame senior committee’s frustrated nickname for the backlog of dozens of Hall-worthy stars of yesteryear, who have had little hope of receiving their due with only one a year eligible for induction.

Among other prominent former Chiefs who merit further consideration, including Ed Budde, Deron Cherry, Jim Tyrer, whose case may come to be looked upon differently as we learn more about the potential of CTE as a contributing factor in the shocking murder of his wife and subsequent suicide.

Along the way, even to many who played with and admired Taylor, it seemed his chance had passed.

To be sure, there remains far from an assurance that will change in the months ahead.

But Taylor on Thursday was named one of 25 semifinalists for the Hall’s Class of 2023 for what is now up to three senior spots, thanks to new PFHOF president Jim Porter embracing input from voters and engaging that annual expansion through the Class of 2025.

Taylor wasn’t the only influential force with the Chiefs to make a Hall of Fame semifinalist list on Thursday: Former coach Marty Schottenheimer and former president and general manager Carl Peterson were among 29 semifinalists in the Coach/Contributor category.

Also among those 29 is pioneering Chiefs scout Lloyd Wells — whose considerable accomplishments and exploits at the height of the old AFL-NFL jousting included luring Taylor away from so-called NFL babysitters out the back window of a Texas hotel with the enticement of a red Thunderbird awaiting him in Kansas City.

The Hall’s 12-person senior committee and coach/contributor committees will reduce each list to 12 finalists late this month and meet to select up to three players and one Coach/Contributor overall in August.

Each of those affiliated with the Chiefs have compelling cases.

But Taylor’s has been the most discussed for the longest time and has been made all the more poignant by the fact he’s been bedridden and unable to speak or engage for the better part of two decades.

Now he at least has a fresh and real chance.

What follows is a snippet of what we wrote last week about why we believe he belongs:

You can’t tell the story of pro football without the Chiefs of the late 1960s (not to mention the current version). And the story of those Chiefs, even those times in the evolution of the game, is entwined with Taylor.

So ... you can’t tell the story of pro football without Taylor’s multifaceted and momentous role, starting with the staggering eye test of a man who embodied the changing times in the nature of the game.

That included being at the heart of those AFL-NFL battles and, in fact, part of the AFL competing with the NFL at a crucial juncture.

When he signed with the Chiefs, that was the beginning of Taylor being part of a pivot point at several notable crossroads.

Amid a groundswell of civil rights activism, for instance, his signing reflected a socially significant movement by the Chiefs and owner Lamar Hunt to recruit African-American players, including from Historically Black Colleges and Universities … with the considerable help of Wells.

That pioneering mindset led to the 1969 team becoming the first in the history of pro football to have more than 50% of its starters be Black. That emphasis even accounted for some meaningful progress in race relations and social change in Kansas City, albeit haphazardly, as Bobby Bell’s endless house-hunting testified.

Most visibly, Taylor became instrumental in the Chiefs’ surge to two of the first four Super Bowls as the AFL compelled the merger with the NFL, punctuated by the team’s Super Bowl IV victory over Minnesota.

As great as the Chiefs of that time were, Taylor was indispensable.

“At that time, I was desperately looking for a new dimension for our receiving,” legendary coach Hank Stram told The Star in 1971. “When I saw Otis, I knew I had it.”

He also had the prototype, even forerunner, of the modern receiver. Nevermind that his statistics by today’s standards aren’t glitzy: He had 410 receptions for 7,308 yards and 57 touchdowns in an 11-season career.

That was in an era when the regular season was 14 games and the passing game still was largely a subordinate of the running game, even for a forward-thinking team like Stram’s Chiefs.

By way of example, Len Dawson threw 188 passes in eight career postseason games (23.5 a game); Patrick Mahomes has thrown 423 in 11 (an average of 38.5).

As my friend and eminent author Michael MacCambridge put it in his book, “‘69 Chiefs, A Team, A Season, And The Birth of Modern Kansas City,” Taylor was “the focal point, the one player on the offense who could be, in the coach’s parlance, a ‘difference-maker.’ His body and skills were like a message from the future.”

So here we are now in a future in which we can hope anew that Taylor gets properly recognized at last.

The 25 senior semifinalists: Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Mark Clayton, Roger Craig, LaVern Dilweg, Randy Gradishar, Lester Hayes, Chris Hinton, Chuck Howley, Cecil Isbell, Joe Jacoby, Billie “White Shoes” Johnson, Mike Kenn, Joe Klecko, Bob Kuechenberg, George Kunz, Jim Marshall, Clay Matthews Jr., Eddie Meador, Stanley Morgan, Tommy Nobis, Ken Riley, Sterling Sharpe, Otis Taylor and Everson Walls.

The 29 Coach/Contributor semifinalists: K.S. “Bud” Adams Jr., Roone Arledge, C.O. Brocato, Don Coryell, Otho Davis, Ralph Hay, Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Eddie Kotal, Robert Kraft, Rich McKay, John McVay, Art Modell, Clint Murchison Jr., Buddy Parker, Carl Peterson, Dan Reeves, Lee Remmel, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Jerry Seeman, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Seymour Siwoff, Amy Trask, Jim Tunney, Jack Vainisi, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllPanthers

What’s Next for Cam Newton?

The Panthers trade for Baker Mayfield is now official after he passed his physical on July 7th, ringing in a new era of Carolina Panthers football. It is likely Darnold remains on this team as he competes for the starting job during training camp. However, Cam Newton’s return to Charlotte seems highly unlikely.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
AOL Corp

Former NFL QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer in Colorado

If you ever wondered what former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is doing now, wonder no longer: Plummer is a co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and mushroom extracts 30 miles outside Denver since 2021. "It’s not like we...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kraft
Person
Roone Arledge
Person
Lester Hayes
Person
Clay Matthews Jr.
Person
Tommy Nobis
Person
Cecil Isbell
Person
Bobby Bell
Person
Marty Schottenheimer
Person
Lloyd Wells
FanSided

3 free agents the Kansas City Chiefs will be glad they didn’t sign

The Kansas City Chiefs missed on some big names in free agency, but their strategy will benefit them in the long run — especially with these three players. Coming off of four straight AFC championship game appearances, the Kansas City Chiefs had their hands full heading into the 2022 NFL offseason. With the historic and unpredictable nature that surrounded this year’s free agency period, there were often times that Chiefs fans felt as if the world flew right by them. Divisional rivals were beefing up in ways previously unimaginable, while Brett Veach and the Chiefs front office sat idly by. In hindsight, with the motivation behind their actions leading up to this point now being understood, the organization and fanbase alike will look back on this offseason and be happy with how the plan unfolded.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#Pfhof#Coach
FanSided

Travis Kelce will never be NFL’s top statistical tight end

The Kansas City Chiefs have been blessed with not one, but two tight ends worth of the “greatest of all time” conversation. The Kansas City Chiefs have absolutely been spoiled with tight end talent for more than two decades. From 1997-2008, Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez dominated the gridiron, setting franchise records in receiving yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns. When the Chiefs traded Gonzalez to the Atlanta Falcons, the tight end room became more pedestrian. That did not last for long, with Travis Kelce arriving in 2013.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

Kansas Republicans took away my political power — so I might as well join them

The Kansas Legislature has taken my voting power away, and I want it back. When I go to the polls for the Aug. 2 primary election, I’ll do so knowing the GOP-controlled Legislature has done everything possible to disempower me and my Democratic-voting neighbors. I live in Lawrence, a community whose mostly left-leaning residents — two-thirds of the county’s presidential votes went to Joe Biden in 2020 — have long vexed Kansas Republicans. So in the latest round of congressional redistricting, they shoved us into the overwhelmingly conservative Big 1st District that has traditionally represented the western part of the state.
KANSAS STATE
The Kansas City Star

Driver says his sneeze led to death of 15-year-old cyclist, Minnesota officials say

A driver who Minnesota authorities say struck and killed a 15-year-old cyclist told deputies he lost control because of a sneeze. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive cyclist at about 7:15 p.m. Friday, July 1. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the teen cyclist had already died, the office said in a news release.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
93.7 The Fan

T.J. Watt ties the knot!

Steelers linebacker and Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt has been posting a lot of photos of himself with his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodes lately. We now know why, it’s because Rhodes is now Watt’s wife!. Watt’s brother J.J. made the news official with a tweet on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
8K+
Followers
803
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy