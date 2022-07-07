Indiana man charged after drugs seized during traffic stop in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Sheriff's Department

A Muncie, Ind. man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested on the morning of June 28 after a traffic stop.

A Montgomery County prosecutor has charged John Springman with speeding, driving while revoked and delivery of a controlled substance.

John Springman

At 1 a.m. Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies stopped Springman for speeding on Interstate 70 at the 174-mile marker.

A deputy reported that Springman appeared extremely nervous and advised he was traveling from Indiana to Columbia.

While speaking with the Springman, deputies noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle. A check of Springman’s driver’s license revealed his driving privileges were suspended.

A police K9 was called to the scene to search the exterior of the vehicle and the dog alerted on the trunk of the vehicle.

Deputies seized 15 pounds of packaged marijuana and 32 jars containing THC Wax.

According to the release, Springman has two previous convictions out of the State of Indiana for felony drug dealing.

Springman is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on a $50,000 cash or surety bond. Springman does not have a defense attorney listed, according to online court records.