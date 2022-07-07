ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MO

Indiana man charged after drugs seized during traffic stop in Montgomery County

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
Montgomery County Sheriff's Department

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Muncie, Ind. man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested on the morning of June 28 after a traffic stop.

A Montgomery County prosecutor has charged John Springman with speeding, driving while revoked and delivery of a controlled substance.

John Springman

At 1 a.m. Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies stopped Springman for speeding on Interstate 70 at the 174-mile marker.

A deputy reported that Springman appeared extremely nervous and advised he was traveling from Indiana to Columbia.

While speaking with the Springman, deputies noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle. A check of Springman’s driver’s license revealed his driving privileges were suspended.

A police K9 was called to the scene to search the exterior of the vehicle and the dog alerted on the trunk of the vehicle.

Deputies seized 15 pounds of packaged marijuana and 32 jars containing THC Wax.

According to the release, Springman has two previous convictions out of the State of Indiana for felony drug dealing.

Springman is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on a $50,000 cash or surety bond. Springman does not have a defense attorney listed, according to online court records.

gray wolf
2d ago

oh thank goodness they caught this guy. somebody might have gotten a severe case of the munchies then sat around and did absolutely nothing for a while so so dangerous.

Ron Baker
2d ago

Hey Bud! Whazz Up! He doesn't need an attorney. They will just try to scare him and he'll be out in three days. Mexicanos aren't required to have drivers licenses in Indiana. Ssshhh! Don't tell anyone.

Park Ave
2d ago

Indiana just needs to legalize it. Always the last state to get on board of anything.

