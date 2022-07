BAY VILLAGE, Ohio – BAYarts is featuring lifelong sailor, Robert Wagner, with his landscape paintings. BAYarts is always a place to see talented artists sharing their beautiful work. Usually Robert Wagner, a Westlake artist, is used to exhibiting his magnificent paintings reflecting the many moods of Lake Erie. But right now, Wagner is sharing his landscape artistry in his own show at BAYarts entitled Scenes from Huntington—referring to the beauty he sees in places like the Huntington Reservation and Huntington Beach in Bay Village.

HUNTINGTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO