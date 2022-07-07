ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nesbitt ‘Extraordinarily Proud' of DC Health's Pandemic Response

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter
NBC Washington
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt prepares to step down from her post as Washington, D.C.'s top doctor, she says she's proud of how she has led DC Health during the pandemic and that her decision to leave is for her "professional journey." Nesbitt started working at DC Health in 2015....

Washington City Paper

COVID-19 Update: Nesbitt to Resign

After nearly eight years as the director of DC Health, Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt is stepping down. Mayor Muriel Bowser praised her longest-serving cabinet member with the announced departure and said she will select a replacement soon. Nesbitt was one of the key public figures who shaped the District’s response to...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Boston

Keller: The struggles of gay politicians in Washington, D.C.

BOSTON – Dover native James Kirchick recently published the book "Secret City: The History of Gay Washington," which looks at how gay people active in politics and the government have struggled to serve free of prosecution and demonization.Kirchick talked about the book with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller."The story that I tell in the book, and of gay Americans in general, is really two steps forward and two steps back," Kirchick said.Keller asked Kirchick about the current landscape, specifically the political weaponization of things like transgender issues."While it's uncomfortable right now to be looking at it and experiencing it, if you look at the broad sweep of American history, it's hard not to be optimistic," Kirchick said.Keller @ Large: Part 2
WASHINGTON, DC
themadent.com

African American Youth Initiative Students Travel to Washington D.C.

A group of 60 high school students that are members of the African American Youth Initiative (AAYI) from southeast Wisconsin, traveled to Washington D.C. last week. Nominated by their schools, these students visited our nation’s capital to gain knowledge and perspective of Black history, culture and experiences outside the classroom.
WISCONSIN STATE
GW Hatchet

D.C. ends contact tracing as pandemic concerns wane

Washington D.C. ended its COVID-19 contact tracing program last week after a recent uptake in take-home tests as total cases begin to wane. The D.C. Contact Trace Force, a 151-member team that has been notifying D.C. residents of COVID-19 exposures since the onset of the pandemic, laid off 131 employees and dissolved itself due to the District’s low case numbers and a rise in take-home tests, which often go unreported. The DC CAN exposure system – a cellphone alert for individuals that notifies them when they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive – will remain in effect.
WASHINGTON, DC
Health
Washingtonian.com

DC’s First Modern Distillery Is Closing

DC’s first modern distillery, the makers of Green Hat Gin, will close on Saturday, July 16. The distillery, bar, and gin garden in Ivy City announced its impending shutter on Twitter. Massive spirit company MPG, which acquired Green Hat just before the pandemic hit in March 2020, will keep gin production going at its distillery in Atchison, Kansas. The company says bottles will still be available nationally.
WASHINGTON, DC
Detroit News

More workers without degrees are landing jobs. Will it last?

Troy Groom, of Hyattsville, Md., was browsing social media this spring when he read something that made him perk up: Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced in March that the state government would strip bachelor's degree requirements from thousands of job listings. Groom had left Bowie State University when his first...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Muriel Bowser
Maryland Matters

Political Notes: MoCo Polls Offer Different Views on Exec Race, and Lierman and Moore are up With New Ads

Three new public opinion polls offer very contradictory glimpses into the race for Montgomery’s county executive. Incumbent Marc Elrich is the only large-county executive in Maryland to face a tough primary this cycle. He is being challenged by a wealthy businessman, David Blair, County Councilmember Hans Riemer, and Gaithersburg resident Peter James in the July 19 contest.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA

Millions of gallons of rainwater fell across parts of the DMV

WASHINGTON — The D.C. Metro area got clobbered as nearly five inches of rain fell across the region early Saturday morning. The range of rainfall totals is wide. While some areas got close to five inches of rain, some towns received an inch of rain or less. Numerous neighborhoods flooded as heavy rain poured across the region.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Officials Investigate Vandalism, Fires At Maryland Churches

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Investigations are underway into several weekend incidents of apparent arson and vandalism at churches in Maryland, authorities said. Montgomery County authorities said the incidents took place at three churches of different denominations a short distance away from each other in Bethesda, TV station WJLA reported. Overnight Sunday, a blaze was apparently set at St. Jane Frances De Chantal Parish, forcing worshippers to attend mass at an alternate location Sunday morning, news outlets reported. Dozens of firefighters responded to an alarm at the church around 2 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue...
BETHESDA, MD
washingtoninformer.com

EDITORIAL: Street Renaming to Honor the Rolarks in Southeast

D.C. Council received testimony this week on a bill introduced by Ward 8 Council member Trayon White to rename a D.C. street in honor of Dr. Calvin W. Rolark Sr. and his wife, former Ward 8 Council member Wilhelmina J. Rolark. The 500 block of Foxhall Place SE, where the powerful D.C. couple lived for more than 30 years, will be renamed Wilhelmina and Calvin Rolark Way if the bill passes.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Mandalay to Re-Open in Silver Spring This Week

Popular Burmese restaurant Mandalay, which will once again be located at 930 Bonifant Street in Silver Spring, posted a message to its Facebook account on Saturday stating that the restaurant will be reopening on July 15th. The full message can be seen below:. Mandalay￼ Customers. We did it! We’re...
SILVER SPRING, MD
nypressnews.com

Seven postal workers robbed in D.C. area over two days

A total of seven D.C. area postal workers have been robbed in the past week after another mail carrier was victimized on Thursday. This time it was in Bethesda when an armed suspect robbed a postal worker at gunpoint and stole a master key, according to WRC-TV, NBC’s Washington, D.C. station.
BETHESDA, MD

