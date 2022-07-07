ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Republican Lisa Holder White sworn in as first Black woman on Illinois Supreme Court

By Peter Hancock
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j1UTV_0gY8nymR00
Justice Mary Jane Theis, left, administers the oath of office to Lisa Holder White, making her the first Black woman to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court. Holder White’s husband, James White, holds a Bible while their son, Brett, White looks on. Peter Hancock Capitol News Illinois

Lisa Holder White was sworn in Thursday as the first Black woman to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court.

Holder White, who previously served on the 4th District Court of Appeals, was chosen to succeed one of her mentors in the legal profession, retiring Justice Rita B. Garman, who broke many barriers herself as a woman in what was then a male-dominated profession.

“It is truly a historic day for the Land of Lincoln,” Garman said, introducing Holder White. “But even while breaking barriers in the judicial system and serving as an inspiration to others, she has remained humble, true to her roots, and dedicated to ensuring that all those who come before the courts are treated with dignity and with respect.”

The installation ceremony took place at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, a place Holder White said holds special meaning for her.

“Just last week, while in the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library, I had the opportunity to see one of the approximately 12 existing copies of the Emancipation Proclamation signed by President Lincoln,” she said. “Being sworn in as a justice on the Supreme Court of Illinois in the museum dedicated to our 16th President, the man who freed the slaves, my ancestors, is of special significance to me. My heritage is a heritage that once involved minds and bodies that were shackled, and doors that were so, so long closed.”

Holder White, 54, a Republican, was named to the seat in May soon after Garman, also a Republican, announced her retirement. She will serve until Dec. 2, 2024, after a replacement is chosen in the November 2024 election. Holder White previously told Lee Enterprises that she plans to run for a full 10-year term.

A native of Decatur, Holder White earned a bachelor’s degree from Lewis University in Romeoville in 1990 and a law degree from the University of Illinois College of Law in Urbana-Champaign in 1993.

She was named an associate judge in the 6th Judicial Circuit in 2001, making her the first Black judge in that circuit.

She was appointed to the 4th District Court of Appeals in 2013 to succeed the late Justice John T. McCullough, who died the previous October, making her the first Black judge in the appellate district. She was elected to that seat in 2014.

Holder White previously served on and chaired the Illinois Supreme Court Judicial Conference Committee on Education, which is charged with planning and providing continuing judicial education for Illinois judges. She also has taught at the biennial Education Conference, which all Illinois state court judges are required to attend, and previously served as an instructor for the state’s “new judge school.”

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government that is distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

Comments / 13

Shea
3d ago

typical left-wing news which cares more about the color of her skin than her accomplishments and the job that she could possibly do.

Reply(2)
13
Steve Detlof
3d ago

that's nice of you to lead with her skin color and not her accomplishments

Reply(6)
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Romeoville, IL
City
Decatur, IL
City
Springfield, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Washington Examiner

Illinois Rep. Sean Casten's daughter dead at 17

Rep. Sean Casten's office announced that his 17-year-old daughter Gwen died Monday. His family declined to share additional details about the cause of death and requested privacy "during this heartbreaking time." HOUSE DEMOCRAT CALLS WEST VIRGINIA ECONOMY ‘IRRELEVANT’. "This morning, Congressman Casten’s beloved daughter, Gwen (17), passed away. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios

The Supreme Court’s battle with the executive branch

The Supreme Court wrapped up its term last month with a blockbuster case - the reversal of Roe v Wade. That decision overshadowed several others this term that point to conservative justices' next target - the executive branch. Plus: how a mass shooting occurred in Illinois and Highland Park, despite...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Illinois College#Racial Injustice#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Racism#Racial Issues#The Land Of Lincoln
The US Sun

Six states sending direct payments worth up to $1,700 to millions of Americans – are you eligible for stimulus funds

SIX US states are sending direct payments worth up to $1,700 to millions of residents - here's your chance to see if you qualify for the one-time funds. As millions of Americans feel the effects of inflation, which has seen food and gas prices soar to unprecedented numbers, several states will issue payments to their residents in the form of tax rebates.
OHIO STATE
SFGate

Mississippi justices block more DNA tests in death row case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Supreme Court has ruled that a death row inmate will not be allowed to seek additional DNA testing on crime scene evidence from the shooting deaths of two college students nearly 30 years ago. Willie Jerome Manning, now 54, remains in the Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CBS Chicago

Pritzker response to NRA's mass shooting tweet: "Leave us the hell alone"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker had a very direct message to the National Rifle Association -- Leave us the hell alone.That message came in a response to an NRA tweet that said, "Since 1950, 94% of mass public shootings occurred in gun-free zones."The Illinois governor retweeted it with a comment saying, "And 100% of mass public shootings happen with guns. As governor, on behalf of the people of Illinois, leave us the hell alone."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC News

The amendment ending slavery could be the key to securing abortion rights

In its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court made clear that its new majority rejects the interpretation of the right to privacy in the U.S. Constitution that made Roe v. Wade and a host of other Supreme Court precedents possible. In permitting Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks, the majority in Dobbs declared the ground on which the right to privacy stands to be sand — shifting and unsound.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
1K+
Followers
194
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy