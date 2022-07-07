Baltimore police release video of triple fatal shooting; $8K reward offered

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Parkville, Maryland, on Sunday, according to authorities. Officers responding to a report of an assault around 4:30 a.m. found a 47-year-old woman suffering from severe trauma in the 8700 block of Lackawanna Avenue, police said. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities. At the same location, officers found 57-year-old Gerardo Sanjuan-Ramirez who was pronounced dead at the site of the crime, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform autopsies on the bodies of Ramirez and Sanjuan-Ramirez to determine how they died, according to authorities. Investigators are not looking for any additional people in connection with the homicide, police said. A Baltimore County Police spokesman said he could not say whether both Ramirez and Sanjuan-Ramirez were considered homicide victims.

PARKVILLE, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO