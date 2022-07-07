ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Baltimore police release video of triple fatal shooting; $8K reward offered

By CHRIS BERINATO
nbc16.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking the public for help finding suspects who were involved in a deadly shooting in the northeast section of the city. Authorities said shots rang out in the...

nbc16.com

Comments / 6

Nate55Dogg
2d ago

The citizens, media and everybody want to blame the Mayor, the commissioner and the states attorney fir peoples action. How do you stop people from chosing to do these type of things. It starts with you. They're chosing to kill each other.

Reply(1)
3
