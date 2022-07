Click here to read the full article. A few weeks ago, it was announced that Old Forester master taster Jackie Zykan had left the distillery, but it was not clear exactly why. But this week, it was revealed that she is starting her own new whiskey brand called Hidden Barn along with business partners from Denver’s 5280 Whiskey Society and Kentucky’s Neeley Family Distillery. The job title “master taster” might not be one you hear very often, but it was an important one at Old Forester, a brand that has been around for about 150 years and is part of the...

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO