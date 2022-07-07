ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

City files lawsuit against Binghamton Plaza update

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PidCm_0gY8l1Ib00

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The City of Binghamton is taking legal action to seize a notorious eyesore on the city’s Northside.

Mayor Jared Kraham announced today an effort to use eminent domain to take ownership of the Binghamton Plaza.

The shopping center is owned by Galesi Realty Corporation of Wayne, New Jersey under the name Binghamton Plaza LLC.

Built in the ’60’s on top of a former city dump, the shopping plaza began to lose tenants in the 1990’s.
When the K-Mart closed in 2016, the plaza was left with very few tenants, most notably the popular New York Pizzeria. The structure and surrounding parking lot have steadily fallen into disrepair.

In June of 2019, Binghamton Plaza LLC filed for bankruptcy owing roughly 400 thousand dollars in property taxes. Bankruptcy proceedings generally shield a company from eminent domain seizure.

So the city with the assistance of law firm Harris Beach filed a motion in federal bankruptcy court seeking permission to take the property.

Kraham says the dilapidated structure, which is crumbling in sections, not only brings down the look of the Northside neighborhood, but also makes a terrible impression on travelers who can see it from Routes 17 and 81 while driving through Binghamton.

He says the multi-acre parcel would be ideal for redevelopment or additional greenspace connecting to the adjacent Cherie Lindsay Park and river walk.

“My message today is clear, enough is enough,” said Kraham. “For decades Binghamton Plaza has continued to deteriorate with no plan and no action from the property owners. It has diminished quality of life for the north side families, and hurt nearby small businesses. Residents deserve better. That’s why I have directed attorneys on behalf of the city to take aggressive action on behalf of the public, starting the process of turning this plaza over to the city of Binghamton.”

Kraham says he has no specific plans for the property once the existing plaza is demolished. He also cautions residents that the legal action could take many months of years to resolve.

The Mayor says any environmental remediation of the site to prepare for redevelopment would likely be the city’s responsibility either way as it used to serve as a city-owned dump.

Asset Manager Mike Tomasulo of Galesi Realty Corporation tells NewsChannel 34 that he is not familiar with the details of the lawsuit and referred the media to the company’s legal counsel for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 1

Related
wskg.org

Binghamton asks court for permission to condemn, take possession of ‘derelict’ plaza

The City of Binghamton filed a motion asking a judge to allow it to condemn and take possession of the Binghamton Plaza complex on the city’s North Side Thursday. The 1960s-era shopping center has been in disrepair for a number of years; one of the city’s more noticeable eyesores given its visible location on the Chenango River Walk, across from the I-86 exit into the city’s North Side.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FL Radio Group

Local Cannabis Stores Hit With Cease and Desist Letters

52 illicit cannabis stores identified by the state have been sent cease and desist letters directing them to stop all cannabis sales. According to the Office of Cannabis Management, these stores falsely depict their operations as legal cannabis dispensaries, but they are not licensed by New York State and are selling untested products that put public health at risk. Included on the list were Fat Daddy’s locations in Penn Yan, and Watkins Glen. The two locations were subject to a raid by authorities back in March.
PENN YAN, NY
WBRE

LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

20 Southern Tier stores warned to stop illegal cannabis sales

(WETM) – Twenty cannabis stores in the Southern Tier have been warned by New York State to stop any and all illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses, according to dozens of “cease and desist” letters sent by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The letters were issued to over 50 stores throughout New York […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
Binghamton, NY
Government
City
Wayne, NY
State
New York State
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: July 8, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the nationwide railroad strike continues. This morning 63 employees of the Lackawanna Railroad Roundhouse in Binghamton went on strike. Police responded to an explosion and fire at Mildred Street this morning after a moonshine still...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Fire decimates Chemung County home

MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — A house has been left gutted after a fire ripped through the structure in Millport, Saturday afternoon. Initial calls came in around 1:46 p.m. of a working structure fire at the residence on Pinecrest Road in Millport. When fire crews responded to the scene, the one-level house was completely involved in […]
MILLPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eminent Domain#Attorneys#North Side#Wivt#Galesi Realty Corporation#The K Mart#Northside
WETM 18 News

Construction nears for Elmira Pizza Hut

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — New information has been seen at the location of the soon-to-be Pizza Hut at the old Tops Plaza in Elmira. Photos taken by 18 News show multiple permits on the windows of the building, including two building permits and one plumbing permit. The descriptions on...
News Channel 34

Increase in Broome County overdose numbers

BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Broome County Health Department, there has been an increase in county overdoses this year compared to previous years. In the second quarter of 2022, Broome County has seen 22 suspected fatal overdoses and 111 reported non-fatal overdoses. From January to June there have been 44 suspected fatal overdoses and 258 suspected non-fatal overdoses.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
WETM 18 News

Water main break in Elmira

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)-Drivers are being asked to avoid a portion of Clemens Center Parkway due to a water main break. Happening a little bit ago, both lanes of the Clemens Center Parkway between East 2nd Street and Washington Avenue are closed as crews attempt to fix it. 18 News reached...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Radisson in Corning to see new management and name

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning’s Radisson Hotel will soon be taking new management and will see a new name on the front of the 50-plus-year-old building. The hotel is set to become a Hilton after multimillion-dollar renovations are done to the building. Marisa Thomas, a veteran of the hospitality industry who previously served as general […]
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

25th Celebration of The Finger Lakes Wine Festival

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- People are celebrating the summer at The Finger Lakes Wine Festival all weekend long. This festival is back for its 25th year. Michael Printup is the President of Watkins Glen International, where the wine festival is being celebrated. Hundreds of people gathered together to celebrate in togas.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Alleged Ithaca burglar arrested again for burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man who was arrested recently after a series of burglaries back in June has been arrested again on more burglary charges. Police say, Michael J. Thomas, 33, was arrested Friday after investigations into a recent string of burglaries in the city determined him as the suspect.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Watkins Glen Mayor Resigns

The mayor of Watkins Glen has resigned. Luke Leszyk stepped down Thursday, two days after being confronted during the public comment period of a village board meeting by a woman accusing him of inappropriate behavior. The woman, identified by the Odessa File as Martha Hornby, claimed Lesyck made unwanted advances with sexual overtones to her at a local bar back on April 1st. Hornby claimed she had an audio recording of the conversation and that local prosecutors declined to take action.
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy