Canadians are heading back to the Adirondacks, which over the past couple of years have seen a lot of visitors escaping COVID and the pandemic. All that traffic, and hikers hitting many of the most popular trails in the High Peaks is why Hiker Shuttle Buses are returning for a second year, beginning this weekend. The free shuttle buses will run on weekends and Mondays that are holidays through Columbus Day in October, departing the Marcy Field parking lot in Keene, NY with drop-offs and pick-ups from the Rooster Comb, Giant Mountain, and Roaring Brook Falls trailheads. A route map and shuttle schedule can be found on the NYSDEC’s website: https://tinyurl.com/y5zh5ar2.

KEENE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO