Bank of America announced $530,000 in grants to 20 Orange County nonprofits to help drive economic opportunity for individuals and families. This first round of grants from the bank focus on workforce development and education to help individuals chart a path to employment and better economic futures, as well as basic needs fundamental to building life-long stability. Specifically, these local grants include support for job reskilling, food insecurity, affordable housing/shelter, youth education and employment, and healthcare.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO