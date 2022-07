Former 49ers cornerback and return specialist Jimmy Williams has died, the team announced Friday. Williams, who played for the 49ers from 2001-2004, was 43 years old. After attending Vanderbilt College, Williams was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of 2001 NFL Draft (No. 196 overall). The defensive back never played in Buffalo, instead signing with the 49ers where he played for four seasons.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO