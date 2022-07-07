ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Critically endangered Sumatran tiger gives birth to twins in Oklahoma

July 7 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced the birth of two endangered Sumatran tiger cubs.

The zoo said 11-year-old Sumatran tiger Lola gave birth to twins on Saturday in the facility's Cat Forest habitat.

The mother and cubs were said to be doing well and are being kept in a behind-the-scenes area while they bond so zookeepers can keep a close eye on the family.

"Lola has proven to be an extremely attentive and nurturing mother to these new additions to our animal family," Tyler Boyd, OKC Zoo's curator of carnivores said in a news release.

"Throughout her pregnancy and birth of these cubs, she has participated in ultrasound monitoring and training sessions with her caretakers that allowed us to be as prepared as possible for their arrival. So far, Lola is doing an excellent job and the cubs are spending plenty of time nursing and bonding with mom," Boyd said.

Lola and her mate, Kami, 14, previously welcomed male triplets in July 2017.

Sumatran tigers are considered critically endangered and the OKC Zoo is a participant in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan for the big cats.

