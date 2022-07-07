ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

I-20, Augusta Road in Lexington fully reopened after Thursday gas main break, evacuation

By Bristow Marchant
The State
The State
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nFIku_0gY8dSW300

Roads at Interstate 20 and Augusta Road in Lexington County reopened late Thursday night after a gas main break snarled traffic and led to evacuations during afternoon rush hour on Thursday.

The Lexington Police Department shared on Twitter at 11 p.m. Thursday that both directions of I-20 had been reopened, and that both lanes of outbound traffic and one lane of inbound traffic on Augusta Road had been reopened.

Then, at about 7 a.m. Friday, the police tweeted that all lanes of Augusta Road had been reopened, and that any business that was asked to evacuate Thursday afternoon in the area could return to work as usual Friday morning.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel evacuated businesses in the area of Lexington where a gas line broke Thursday afternoon.

Lexington police issued a mandatory evacuation of the area near Augusta Road and Interstate 20, the police department tweeted at 4:39 p.m.

“LPD officers are assisting with evacuations of businesses/residences in the area of Augusta Road/US-1 and I-20 with @CountyLex Fire Service,” the tweet said. “If asked to leave, this is for your personal safety and your understanding is appreciated.”

Dominion Energy said it was notified about 2 p.m. that “a third-party contractor performing excavation work in the area accidentally struck one of our natural gas lines,” according to a statement. “Our crews are on the scene and will continue to work until repairs are completed.”

Traffic going both ways on the interstate will be detoured off I-20 for at least four or five hours, according to the police department.

All Augusta Road traffic is being detoured, with outbound traffic detoured to Cedarcrest Drive and inbound traffic detoured to Cedar Road and Dooley Road. The detours are expected to cause significant congestion in the town of Lexington.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxg.com

Injuries reported in Aiken moped crash on Silver Bluff Rd.

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - At least one person was injured in a moped crash on Silver Bluff Rd. Tuesday afternoon. According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the crash happened near the intersection of Silver Bluff Rd. and King Edward Way. The call came in at 4:19 p.m. Public...
AIKEN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lexington County, SC
Lexington, SC
Traffic
Lexington County, SC
Government
City
Lexington, SC
Lexington, SC
Government
Lexington County, SC
Traffic
abccolumbia.com

CFD: Engineers injured in train vs. train collision off Longwood Drive

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia-Richland Fire Department is investigating a train vs. train collision early this morning. It happened on the 2000 block of American Italian Way around 8:20 a.m. A spokesperson for the fire department says two trains collided on the tracks not far from the intersection...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Coroner identifies early morning shooting victim in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting at the New Friarsgate Subdivision on Sunday. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Ryan Shull, 21, of West Columbia, was found dead at a home in the 100 block of Shawn Bay Road. According...
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Co. Coroner identifies man killed in high-speed chase

Cayce, S.C. (WOLO)- The Richland Co. Coroner’s office says William Bowie, 44, was killed in a high-speed chase that ended in a crash at the intersection of Pineview and Shop Rd. Monday. According to the Cayce Dept. of Public Safety, a suspect wanted on multiple warrants in multiple jurisdictions...
CAYCE, SC
The State

Man killed in overnight shooting in Columbia, police say

An investigation is underway after a man died from a Sunday night shooting, the Columbia Police Department said. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Colonial Drive, which was temporarily closed as officers searched for evidence, police said. That’s in the area between North Main Street and S.C. 277, not far from the Broad River area.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 20#Natural Gas#Dominion Energy
The State

Midlands man’s body found in house fire, coroner says

A Midlands man’s body was found over the weekend in a house fire, the Sumter County Coroner’s Office said. Kenneth Atkinson died Sunday, Coroner Robbie Baker said. The 75-year-old Sumter resident died of injuries sustained during a house fire, according to Baker. The fire at a Dew Street...
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

One dead in three-vehicle collision in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A passenger died in a three-vehicle collision that happened on I-20 westbound early Saturday morning. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / SC police investigating Lexington County apartment complex homicide. Master Trooper Gary Miller says the collision happened around 4:29 a.m. on July 9 at I-20...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
WIS-TV

Deadly early morning shooting in Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning homicide led to a temporary shelter in place order. At around 2 a.m. investigators from the Lexington Police Department responded to a call at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Rd. Officers found a man in a stairway, he’d been shot in his...
LEXINGTON, SC
The State

Man shot to death overnight at Lauren Ridge apartments in Lexington

A man was shot to death early Saturday on an outside stairway at the Lauren Ridge apartments in Lexington, the Lexington Police Department said. According to a statement released by police, the shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers who responded to the call found a man in an outside stairway with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
LEXINGTON, SC
The State

Gas price almost under $4 a gallon on average in Columbia SC again. How much more could it drop?

Regular gasoline dropped to $4.05 a gallon on average in Columbia Tuesday morning and could drop more throughout the week. According to AAA South Carolina, Columbia’s average gas price has dropped $0.54 from a month ago and $0.13 in the last week alone. It’s part of a downward trend across the U.S. following record-high price increases much of this year.
COLUMBIA, SC
Aiken Standard

One person killed in early morning wreck Saturday

An early morning three-vehicle wreck on I-20 Saturday resulted in the death of one person. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 4:29 a.m. on I-20 westbound near the 6-mile marker approximately 2 miles east of North Augusta. A 2010 Kia...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
The State

It is deadlier to walk in these 3 South Carolina spots than most places in the US, study shows

Walking in South Carolina and three metro areas in particular is deadlier than in most other places in the nation, a new study shows. The study, released on Tuesday by Smart Growth America, lists Charleston-North Charleston, Columbia and Greenville-Anderson among the 20 deadliest metro areas in the U.S. for pedestrians. It also cites South Carolina as the third deadliest among the states for pedestrians.
POLITICS
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
4K+
Followers
362
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy