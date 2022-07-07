I-20, Augusta Road in Lexington fully reopened after Thursday gas main break, evacuation

Roads at Interstate 20 and Augusta Road in Lexington County reopened late Thursday night after a gas main break snarled traffic and led to evacuations during afternoon rush hour on Thursday.

The Lexington Police Department shared on Twitter at 11 p.m. Thursday that both directions of I-20 had been reopened, and that both lanes of outbound traffic and one lane of inbound traffic on Augusta Road had been reopened.

Then, at about 7 a.m. Friday, the police tweeted that all lanes of Augusta Road had been reopened, and that any business that was asked to evacuate Thursday afternoon in the area could return to work as usual Friday morning.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel evacuated businesses in the area of Lexington where a gas line broke Thursday afternoon.

Lexington police issued a mandatory evacuation of the area near Augusta Road and Interstate 20, the police department tweeted at 4:39 p.m.

“LPD officers are assisting with evacuations of businesses/residences in the area of Augusta Road/US-1 and I-20 with @CountyLex Fire Service,” the tweet said. “If asked to leave, this is for your personal safety and your understanding is appreciated.”

Dominion Energy said it was notified about 2 p.m. that “a third-party contractor performing excavation work in the area accidentally struck one of our natural gas lines,” according to a statement. “Our crews are on the scene and will continue to work until repairs are completed.”

Traffic going both ways on the interstate will be detoured off I-20 for at least four or five hours, according to the police department.

All Augusta Road traffic is being detoured, with outbound traffic detoured to Cedarcrest Drive and inbound traffic detoured to Cedar Road and Dooley Road. The detours are expected to cause significant congestion in the town of Lexington.