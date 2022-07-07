ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, MN

New Hope Council to Review Massive Overhaul of Saint Therese Senior Campus

ccxmedia.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Hope City Council is expected to review plans later this month on a massive overhaul of the Saint Therese senior living campus. The project is so extensive that it’s expected to take anywhere from six to eight years to complete. The project will demolish and replace...

ccxmedia.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ccxmedia.org

Newsmakers: Brooklyn Park Native Spearheads Effort to Fight Human Trafficking

Stephanie Page grew up in Brooklyn Park and is on a mission to fight human trafficking with her nonprofit the Stories Foundation that she started in 2012. “We help people understand what human trafficking is, here in our community and then engage them to decrease human trafficking here,” said Page. “Then, we come alongside survivors and those most vulnerable to have restorative options for the future.”
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Crystal Preserves History, Time Capsule to Be Opened in 2060

Friday was a day to preserve history in the city of Crystal. Members of the Crystal Historical Society placed a time capsule into a wall at the future Crystal police station under construction. A plaque will mark the location to help find it. Sixth-graders at FAIR Middle School helped put...
CRYSTAL, MN
fox9.com

The Unofficial closes as staff alleges email layoffs with no notice

ST. ANTHONY, Minnesota (FOX 9) - A popular watering hole in St. Anthony abruptly announced its closing to employees who allege they were notified via email only after the doors were already locked. An email circulated among employees from The Unofficial owner Chris Chistopherson informed them the doors would be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
New Hope, MN
Government
City
New Hope, MN
point2homes.com

2098 Pin Oak Drive, Eagan, Dakota County, MN, 55122

Welcome home to 2098 Pin Oak Dr. Beautifully updated 5 bedroom/4-bathroom 2 story in convenient Eagan location. Open concept main level with vaulted ceiling, built-in window seat and new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout entire main level. Spacious remodeled kitchen with SS appliances, granite, tile backsplash and custom center island. Master suite with walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. A "perfect 10" fully fenced backyard with stamped concrete patio, perennial gardens, and new edging. Finished lower level with 4th and 5th bedroom, 2nd family room area, storage, and full bathroom. Oversized 2 car garage. Within walking distance to many restaurants, coffee shops, entertainment, parks, and shopping. Proximity to two major highways, makes this neighborhood perfect for commuters and those who enjoy the walkability and convenience of city living while still desiring a quiet suburban feel.This home will not disappoint!
EAGAN, MN
point2homes.com

510 Groveland Avenue 516, Minneapolis, Hennepin County, MN, 55403

Designed in 1927 as the premier residence at 510 Groveland for a prominent Chicago family, Apartment 516features an original floor plan in this historic Mpls landmark. Its exquisite details include importedAfrican wood paneling, original tile wainscoting, parquet flooring & a working fireplace w/ originalmarble. The eat-in kitchen features new Big Chill retro appliances, a reverse osmosis water system & ahousekeepers entrance. The large master includes an ensuite full bath, updated plumbing & fixtures & abright dressing room. The guest bed features an ensuite bathroom with updated plumbing, a walk-in closetand it’s own separate entrance. There’s an additional walk-in storage closet & a lower-level storagespace. Further luxuries include: 24 hour desk concierge service, heated parking and exercise room. Atruly unique opportunity to own an incomparable vintage chic masterpiece! Award winning restaurant, P.S.Steak is located right downstairs in the building.
Bring Me The News

Owner abruptly closes St. Anthony bar, fires staff via email

The owner of The Unofficial, a dive bar in St. Anthony, suddenly closed the bar down and fired all the staff, who allege he fostered a "toxic, volatile work environment." The business posted on its Facebook page that it was closed temporarily "for some much needed updates." The comments on the post are filled with customers criticizing owner, Chris Christopherson, for allegedly mistreating his employees.
SAINT ANTHONY, MN
point2homes.com

2578 Linwood Avenue E, Maplewood, Ramsey County, MN, 55119

Fantastic 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage home. The main level features gleaming maple hardwood floors throughout, a well appointed living room with built-ins and a gas fireplace, informal dining area that walks out to the deck, kitchen with granite counter, walk in pantry, center island and wood cabinetry, a half bathroom and a sitting room/formal dining room. The upper level has 4 large bedrooms (one is a vaulted primary en-suite with a full bathroom and walk-in closet), a full bathroom. The lower level is perfect for entertaining - family room, recreation room - it's your choice. There is also an en-suite 5th bedroom ready for your guests! Enjoy all nature has to offer - this home backs up to an 8 acre park providing privacy. Ideally located with easy access to to HWY494 and all of your needs.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Hope City#Assisted Living
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis councilmember's comments create contempt: some forgive while others demand action

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis councilmember Michael Rainville was addressing constituents regarding the disruption and destruction downtown on July 4 when he made comments that have many demanding he take responsibility for his words.Rainville, who has served as councilmember for Ward 3 since assuming office in January, indicated he planned to speak to Somali elders, where he planned to tell them, "Their children can no longer have that type of behavior."The comments drew immediate criticism, including from several of Rainville's colleagues within city council.Friday evening, councilmembers Jamal Osman, Jeremiah Ellison and Aisha Chughtai issued a statement condemning Rainville's words as "inappropriate, incorrect...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

City councils mull new regulations in response to THC edibles

ST. LOUIS PARK -- Municipal governments across the Twin Cities are considering adding their own ordinances related to the sale of snacks and drinks with hemp-derived THC."We're not a city that's saying no to cannabis or recreational use," Stillwater mayor Ted Kozlowski explained to WCCO. "We just want to do it in an orderly way."In November, Kozlowski said the city imposed a moratorium on new stores selling CBD and other cannabinoids as lawmakers debated whether or not to expand access to other cannabis products."So there can't be any rush to take over Main Street with a whole bunch of CBD shops,"...
STILLWATER, MN
minneapolisfed.org

Twin Cities neighborhoods with higher shares of residents of color have less access to credit

Twin Cities neighborhoods with higher shares of residents of color have less access to credit. Access to affordable credit is essential to economic security and prosperity. Affordable credit provides a safety net when unexpected expenses arise and enables generational wealth-building through homeownership. In 2021, the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis created an interactive data tool to better illustrate credit conditions in the seven-county Twin Cities area of Minnesota.1 The Twin Cities Community Credit Profile tracks key indicators of credit access over time and by ZIP Code, making it easier to measure residents’ participation in the credit economy. In an extension of our work with the tool’s dataset, we analyzed credit access at the census tract level using two measures: the share of adults who are in the credit economy and the median credit scores of those individuals. We find that neighborhoods with higher shares of residents of color tend to have less access to credit. Even after adjusting for household income, neighborhoods where the largest racial group is White residents tend to have more credit access and higher credit scores than neighborhoods where the largest racial or ethnic group is Asian, Black, or Latino/a.2 In fact, neighborhoods of color tend to have median credit scores that are lower than what their median income alone predicts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Recent high school grad, local filmmaker team up to create documentary exploring "school to prison" pipeline

MINNEAPOLIS -- A recent Benilde-St. Margaret High School grad is on a mission to change the future for Black youth.Emani Labon, with the help of independent filmmaker Taylour Alexandria, has spent nearly the last year examining the troubling "school to prison" pipeline and how Black youth are disproportionately treated and criminalized compared to their white counterparts."We want things to change for Black students because we care so much," Labon said."In general Black kids just don't get listened to, they don't get to say their feelings, it's just, 'you're a bad kid, you got suspended,' or 'here's the police officer,'" said...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
redlakenationnews.com

Minneapolis orders residents at three homeless encampments to clear out

Andrew and Ashley Vizenor count themselves lucky. Within days of the city of Minneapolis ordering everyone out of the homeless encampment at 29th Street and 14th Avenue S., they were assigned an apartment at American House in St. Paul. They packed their bags Wednesday afternoon in high spirits, eagerly awaiting...
tcbmag.com

Bestsellers: Wayzata Neighborhoods

Wayzata may be all our collective destinies, but too many of us may be trying to make it a reality at the same time, suggests Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty über-agent Debbie McNally. “Everyone wants to be in Wayzata,” she says. We promised her we wouldn’t fan the flames, so let’s keep this between us. Here are McNally’s three hottest Wayzata neighborhoods by interest level, if not sales volume.
WAYZATA, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD says downtown barricades are "creative" crime solution amidst staff shortages

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are taking measures to reduce traffic in downtown's Mill District following a destructive and disruptive 4th of July crime outburst.Starting Friday, Second Street in the Mill District has been marked by concrete barriers and road closure signs in several areas.Minneapolis Police Inspector Bill Peterson says the effort is to slow down traffic by reducing routes in and out of the area."The name of the game right now is creativity, given staffing challenges," Peterson said. "It's no secret that we're challenged staffing-wise, so we're finding a number of different ways to get creative to provide public safety."The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Two police officers sue George Floyd demonstrators

DES MOINES, IA – Two Iowa police officers are taking the unusual move of suing six people who participated in a 2020 protest in Des Moines after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. The lawsuit accuses them of assault and seeks monetary damages. All six people were arrested...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy