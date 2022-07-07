Says Warren County should safeguard bike trail where exposed

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York, is considering the adoption of a proposed Local Law No. 2 for the year 2022, entitled "A Local Law Amending and Updating Local Law No. 6 of 2021, 'A Local Law Amending and Updating Local Law No. 5 of 2021, A Local Law Amending and Updating Local Law No. 6 of 2014, Warren County Ethics and Disclosure Law'". The purpose of the Local Law is to revise and update the Ethics and Disclosure Law for Warren County in accordance with the provisions of Article 18 of the General Municipal Law. If adopted, Local Law No. 2 of 2022 will supercede Warren County Local Law No. 6 of 2021 which established ethical principles and standards to be followed by certain covered persons including Warren County's Elected and Appointed Officials, its Officers and certain employees in policy making positions or who have discretionary authority, and instituted requirements regarding the disclosure of certain "interests" as defined in the Local Law in accordance with the required annual filing of written disclosure statements.

WARREN COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO