Warren County, NY

Says Warren County should safeguard bike trail where exposed

 3 days ago

The tragic deaths two weeks ago on the Route 9 portion of the Warren County Bikeway brings into sharp focus the safety (or lack thereof) on that and other sections of the bikeway. The stretch...

WIBX 950

Fishing Will be More Difficult on One Saratoga County Lake

If you want to take out a kayak or go fishing in Saratoga County, be aware that one popular pier and launch site is closed this summer. The Town of Ballston was forced to close down the public walkway and fishing pier suffered severe damage over the winter, deeming the structure unsafe. The Town posted a statement on their official website:
NEWS10 ABC

Temporary bridge project detour in Montgomery County

GLEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising travelers of a temporary detour for the State Route 5S bridge over Auries Creek. Starting Monday, July 11, at 6 a.m., drivers will encounter a signed detour directing them to utilize Auriesville Road (County Route 122) and State Route 30A.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York, is considering the adoption of a proposed Local Law No. 2 for the year 2022,

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York, is considering the adoption of a proposed Local Law No. 2 for the year 2022, entitled "A Local Law Amending and Updating Local Law No. 6 of 2021, 'A Local Law Amending and Updating Local Law No. 5 of 2021, A Local Law Amending and Updating Local Law No. 6 of 2014, Warren County Ethics and Disclosure Law'". The purpose of the Local Law is to revise and update the Ethics and Disclosure Law for Warren County in accordance with the provisions of Article 18 of the General Municipal Law. If adopted, Local Law No. 2 of 2022 will supercede Warren County Local Law No. 6 of 2021 which established ethical principles and standards to be followed by certain covered persons including Warren County's Elected and Appointed Officials, its Officers and certain employees in policy making positions or who have discretionary authority, and instituted requirements regarding the disclosure of certain "interests" as defined in the Local Law in accordance with the required annual filing of written disclosure statements.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Queensbury bridge installation causes road closure

Warren County department of public works has announced a road closure starting next Monday. A portion of Bay Road, also known as Warren County Route 7 will be closed through August. The construction is to replace the Bay Road Bridge over Halfway Brook. There will be detours, but access to...
Warren County, NY
Government
County
Warren County, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga County DMV to be open for extended hours

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All Saratoga County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be operating with extended hours starting Monday, July 11. These extended hours apply to the Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, and Wilton DMV locations. These locations will now be open from 8 a.m. to 4:45...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Queensbury company revved up to revolutionize helmets

QUEENSBURY – A Warren County company has its sights on becoming the leading helmet manufacturer in the world. Kirsh Helmets is changing the way we think of protecting our brains. It all started when a long time rider and Lake George man went to a big bike rally in...
QUEENSBURY, NY
#Signage
WNYT

Dog found tied to tree in Corinth

The Saratoga County animal shelter is asking for help after a dog was found tied to a tree. The shelter says this poor dog was found in the middle of the woods off of route 9 in Corinth. They believe he has been there for two to three days. Anyone...
CORINTH, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Vacationers’ lost dog in Glens Falls

Sandra Miranda spent Fourth of July Weekend in Glens Falls away from her family in Pittsburgh searching for their lost dog, Alfie. A year-old Australian Shepherd weighing around 10 pounds, Alfie was lost on Wednesday, June 22, while at day-care at GF-K9 on Warren Street in Glens Falls. It’s believed...
News Break
Politics
WNYT

Crews battle early morning fire in Saratoga Springs

Crews in Saratoga Springs spent the early morning hours battling a structure fire. Calls came in around 2 a.m. for a fire on Zephyr Lane. Firefighters were able to control the flames around 3 a.m. No word yet on any injuries. We’ll provide any new information on air and online...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Schenectady hosts sixth electric city comic con

The sixth electric city comic con is happening today in Schenectady. People of all ages can meet several comic artists and writers. There will also be local vendors, workshops and programs. The day will end with a cosplay costume contest. It all begins at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at...
SCHENECTADY, NY
thevillagesun.com

Police release images of Hudson River Park ‘killer’

BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Updated July 10, 1:15 a.m.: Police released more information about the fatal July 5 stabbing of a man in the Hudson River Park’s Greenwich Village section, including images and video of the suspected killer. In the images and video, the suspect appears to be...
iBerkshires.com

Motorcyclist Cited in Sunday Accident in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A Vermont motorcyclist was cited for following too closely after a colision with a car at the corner of Simonds Road and Sand Springs Road on Sunday, according to Williamstown Police. Richard Sargent of Sunderland, Vt., was traveling south on Simonds Road (Route 7) on a...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Bennington (VT)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Bennington, VT?. Bennington is a beautiful city located in Bennington County, Vermont, the United States, just close to Massachusetts and New York. Recognized as one of the smallest cities in Vermont, Bennington has a population of more than...
BENNINGTON, VT

