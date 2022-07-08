New Sanitary Engineer in Allen County

Brad Niemeyer accepts new role as Sanitary Engineer Photo courtesy of allencountyohio.com

LIMA — After over 33 years, there is a new engineer in the Allen County Sanitary Department. Stephen Kayatin is set to retire as the Allen County Engineer and Allen County Commissioners have officially appointed Brad Niemeyer to fill the position. Hired in 2002, Brad has served in this community focusing on customer service and the well-being of Allen County. He will be shifting from Assistant Sanitary Engineer to Sanitary Engineer.

Niemeyer expressed gratitude for the Commissioners handing over the baton and well wishes to Kayatin as he retires.

“It is truly all about the people. We are not successful if we do not have community trust,” said Niemeyer. “We have about 9,000 customers now and some exciting new projects. We are rebuilding the Shawnee Wastewater Treatment Plant and hoping to begin construction in the first or second quarter of 2023. This will cost around $18 million to $20 million to complete. We are currently still gathering funds to help offset the costs.”

According to their website, “The Sanitary Engineering Department is responsible for maintaining and operating 170 miles of sewer lines, 54 high-pressure sewage lift stations and 150 low-pressure light stations located in American, Auglaize, Bath, Jackson, Monroe, Perry, Richland and Shawnee Townships. The County Sanitary Engineer derives authority through the Ohio Revised Code Section 6117. The code allows boards of County Commissioners to establish Sanitary Engineering departments for the purpose of preserving and promoting public health and welfare. The Sanitary Engineer is responsible for the enforcement of all rules and regulations established by the board for construction, maintenance and protection of sewers.”

“I commend you and the whole team; what you have done and the leadership you provide has made this decision easy,” said Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan. “It (Sanitary Engineering Department) is a very important entity. Most people don’t think about it until something happens. It’s not every day we have a transition like this and to be able to appoint someone who knows the system is an honor. I appreciate you stepping up into this role.”

Commissioner Beth Seibert added, “I have worked with this team of highly qualified professionals and I am 100% confident you will do well in this role. Your team will help you succeed and I congratulate all of you for the work you do.”

This department is not only changing administrative positions but looking for new employees as well. If you are interested in applying visit: allencountyohio.com/sanitary-engineer/ or by phone at: 419-996-4670.