Tyler, TX

Voting opens for Best in Town, readers' choice awards for business, personalities

By From Staff Reports
inforney.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave a favorite restaurant, accountant, beauty salon or store? What about a favorite nurse, car salesperson or pastor? If so, now is your chance to tell the community by voting in the Best in Town, the Tyler Morning Telegraph’s annual Readers Choice Awards. Individuals and businesses on the...

inforney.com

Vexus Fiber begins offering broadband service in Tyler area

Construction of a new multi-million dollar broadband network is underway in Tyler and already beginning to service the community. Vexus Fiber announced about a year ago that the company would be expanding into Tyler, bringing its 100 percent fiber-to-the-home network to the area. The network is anticipated to connect more than 40,000 homes and businesses, according to the company.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Laid back shepherd Bogie available for adoption in Tyler

Bogie is the sweetest boy you will ever meet. He is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Bogie is a white shepherd weighing in at about 80 pounds and is totally vetted. Bogie would thrive in any home environment — he is very laid back. Bogie will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Bogie, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. You must have an approved adoption application before a meet-and-greet with Bogie can be scheduled. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations, except rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

The Cace Kitchen in Longview nearing move to original location

LONGVIEW, Texas — Mother-daughter team Cathy and Chelsea Cace will soon start a new chapter in their family's restaurant story — right back where the legendary local fare found its beginnings. The Cace Kitchen, which opened as a takeout, grab-and-go and catering restaurant in 2016 will close its...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘This is a family, and we’re just trying to keep it intact’: Leverett’s Chapel ISD parents gather after board meeting canceled

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — When a special board meeting was called and then canceled on Thursday, a group of Leverett’s Chapel ISD parents decided to continue with a meeting without school officials. The unofficial meeting was held around 3:30 p.m. with parents, alumni and community members in a Leverett’s Chapel ISD auditorium. The meeting was […]
LONGVIEW, TX
Texas Monthly

Mineola Was Home to the Oldest Female Barber in Texas

There is a lot of jargon in our business, terms that refer mostly to technical matters related to creating television. Then, on top of that, we have some favorite words and phrases we use time and time again that only mean something to the few of us who constantly travel together.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Kilgore ISD approves salary increases for all employees

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a $3,000 salary increase for all teachers in the district. The district joins a continuously growing list of East Texas school districts to increase pay for teachers and all staff. In addition to teacher pay increases, Kilgore approved a 4% of midpoint pay […]
KILGORE, TX
KSST Radio

Zoning Request For Truck Stop North Of I-30 Main Discussion At July 5 City Council Meeting

Discussion regarding Libba Land LTD’s request to rezone property north of Interstate 30 light commercial was the main focus of Tuesday evening’s Sulphur Springs City Council meeting. Three individuals and two couples who live near the property asked the City Council to consider denying the request, while City Council members sought clarity regarding the proposed development.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Fly high, get dirty, and make a splash at Thomas Falls

When it comes time to beat that Texas heat, we are all looking for the most fun way to keep cool, especially when we have to keep the little ones entertained as well. There is a place tucked between Diana and Ore City that is bringing you a unique way to make a splash and have a great COOL time outdoors!
DIANA, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Texas burn ban map

The latest map from the Texas Forestry Service shows the majority of the state is under a burn ban (194 of 254 counties) until the area receives significant rainfall. Rains County joined the list on July 5 to join nearby counties Delta and Hunt surrounding Hopkins County. The Hopkins County Commissioners will discuss issuing a burn ban on Monday. Sulphur Springs has received only 16.36 inches of rain this year.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Burn ban issued for Rusk County

The Rusk County Commissioners issued a burn ban for all of Rusk County at Tuesday’s meeting. Even though the south end of the country received approximately ten inches of rain Saturday, the northern part of the County only received a half inch of rain. “We have had 93 outdoor...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Four Family Friendly Things To Do In Longview, TX In The Coming Days

We're already just a few weeks away from the start of "Back To School" already in East Texas and time is running out for you and the family to get outside and have some fun if you haven't had a chance to do so yet. I'm quite sure with gas prices and the cost of everything going up, you've probably kept it low-key this summer but there's still a few things you and the kids can get into before the summer comes to an end in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

House of the Month: 386 County Road, Mineola

This picturesque East Texas ranch is only 90 miles from Dallas but feels a million miles away from the noise of the big city. This flawless property boasts 125 manicured acres, fully fenced, with a 4-acre lake. The property’s two-level custom-built modern farmhouse has four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a three-car garage, a two-car carport, and a swimming pool with a hot tub. The kitchen features two islands and commercial-grade appliances. Other features include central HVAC, a library, an office, and his and her separate master baths with heated floors. A guest house offers two bedrooms and one bath with a full kitchen, living room, and attached carport. Venture outside, where you will find a full workshop with storage, a bathroom, central HVAC, and a car lift. Feed your hobbies with the basketball court or a horse barn complete with a bathroom, tack room, and four horse stables.
DALLAS, TX
ktbb.com

Fire dangers persist in Henderson County; 44 wildfires in past week

ATHENS — Officials in Henderson County are urging residents to be aware of what they term the clear and present fire dangers that have persisted throughout the county for more than a month. Fire Marshal Shane Renberg says the county has reported a series of recent wildfires, totaling 44 in the past week alone. According to our news partner KETK, there have been 153 within the county since June 1. The Texas Forest Service said Henderson County remains critically dry and that fires could very well continue into the coming week. The entire region has been affected by hot, dry conditions. Smith, Gregg, and Rusk Counties have issued burn bans within the past week, joining numerous other counties in East Texas.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX

