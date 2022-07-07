ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian reveals why she ‘always’ feels like ‘the underdog’

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Kim Kardashian has revealed why she’s felt underestimated throughout her career and confessed that she’s always viewed herself as an “underdog”.

The 41-year-old reality star discussed her career during a recent interview with Allure and shared how she thinks “I’ve always just been the underdog.”

When asked why she felt this way about herself, Kardashian claimed that she wasn’t being taken seriously by her peers and how that’s made her feel like she needs to “work harder” to prove who she is.

“Being on a reality show and that’s not respected,” she explains. “Feeling like I need to work harder to show you guys that I’m not the person you think.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kardashian also acknowledged some of the backlash she’s received on social media -- particularly after her recent claims that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to wear Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gown at the Met Gala in May.

According to Kardashian, she says she didn’t lose the weight in an “unhealthy” way and claimed that she received more “criticism” than other celebrities typically would for making the remarks she made. For example, she said that her weight change was similar to situations that an actor could face, where they have to change their physical appearances for the sake of a movie role.

“If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that’s not a good message,” she said. “But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life.”

“I don’t see the criticism for other people when they lost weight for roles — they are [considered] geniuses for their craft,” she continued. “There are so many things out there that are so not accurate and not true.”

This isn’t the first time that Kardashian has described herself as an “underdog”. While appearing on Hoda Kotb’s Making Space podcast in April, the Skkn by Kim founder also said she felt underestimated by those around her when she walks into a room.

However, she doesn’t necessarily have a problem with it, as she said that she enjoys it when people are “surprised” by how hard she works.

“I’ve always been the underdog, always,” she said. “And that’s OK with me. If anything, I like for someone to be pleasantly surprised and maybe expect less. [Then] be blown away when maybe I give them more than they thought that I would ever give them.”

“I really don’t mind being the underdog, and being thought [of] differently and proving myself, because I think that’s what always kept that fire under me,” she added.

On Twitter, some fans mocked Kardashian’s comments, with one claiming that the first season of The Kardashians was the “ funniest s*** ,” because the program tried to cast her “as some sort of underdog, outkast, pariah who’s overcome so much adversity”.

