Love Island Casa Amor recoupling: Who picked who in ‘most dramatic’ episode ever?

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
 3 days ago

The biggest Love Island 2022 episode is here – the Casa Amor recoupling.

ITV2 has billed the episode as “the most dramatic” in the reality show’s history .

It’s easy to understand why – all week, since the girls were introduced to six new boys in the villa, close relationships have been severely tested.

The couples who were considered safe bets to make it to the end of the series together have ben thrown into jeopardy by the arrival of these new contestants.

So, who picked who in the Casa Amor recoupling episode? We shall update this article as each contestant makes their selection.

Jay and Danica

Jay was with Danica, despite not having a romantic connection. He decided to recouple with new arrival Chyna. Fortunately for the pair, Danica also chose to recouple, returning to the villa with new boy Josh.

Davide and Ekin-Su

Davide had a tumultuous time with Ekin-Su ahead of Casa Amor. However, after getting to know the new girls, he decided to stick with Ekin-Su. The good news for Davide? Ekin-Su came back all by herself.

Dami and Indiyah

Dami was the first contestant to stray from his couple. He decided to ditch Indiyah for new girl Summer. Indiyah also decided to recouple, walking back into the villa with new arrival Deji.

Luca and Gemma

Despite being worried Gemma might have picked another boy, Luca decided to stick with her. The good news for Luca was that Gemma didn’t pick another boy – she decided to stay loyal to Luca.

Andrew and Tasha

Andrew expressed his frustration after hearing what Tasha had been saying behind his back via the new girls, who ghad been watching along at home bvefore joining the show. Using this as his reasoning, he recoupled with Coco. Tasha proved Andrew was right to be concerned – she walked back into the villa with Billy. “She tells more lies than Pinocchio,” he told host Laura Whitmore in response.

Jacques and Paige

Jacques, despite testing his loyalty by flirting with Cheyanne, decided to stay with Paige. Paige walked back into the villa alone meaning they remain a couple – but Cheyanne immediately informed Paige of Jacques’ behaviour, which left viewers with an alarming sense of déjà vu .

Love Island airs nightly except Saturdays on ITV2 at 9pm.

The Independent

