21c Museum Hotel Hosts Art of Music Events

Available After July 15! Spacious soft-loft, features 2 large Bedrooms: Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private door to bathroom. Bathroom has second door that opens into the hallway. Second bedroom is open with partial walls to let in natural light (loft-style). Kitchen features granite counter-tops and a built-in breakfast bar. In unit washer/dryer. Southern exposure, huge windows, and high-ceilings create a bright and airy space. Hardwood floors through living room, kitchen and 2nd bedroom. Carpet in master bedroom. Located in the heart of the Diamond District in Chicago, this elegant building is walking distance to Millennium Park, the Art Institute, Columbia College, museums, shopping, dining and public transit. Built as an office building in 1910 by the firm that invented the skyscraper, this building has been home to Wrigley Gum, Eskimo Pie, Jewel, The Red Cross, and the predecessor of Business Week magazine. Edgar Rice Burroughs wrote "Tarzan" here. and Carl Sandburg worked here on his famous Chicago poems. Since 2003, 5 N. Wabash has housed 90 luxury condominiums in Chicago's exciting Loop, at the heart of historic Jeweler's Row, steps away from the world famous Millennium Park. Although the building does not have on-site parking, there is discount monthly parking at the Grant Park North Garage. This garage may be accessed from either the north or the south via Michigan Avenue. RENT INCLUDES HEAT, COOKING GAS, WATER and A SEPARATE STORAGE ROOM! Building requires a $500 move in fee (which consisits of a $250 move in fee plus a prepaid $250 move out fee) due from the tenant to move in plus a refundable damage deposit. Building move-in fees are the responsibility of tenant. Renter's insurance required.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO