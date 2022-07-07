ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

21c Museum Hotel Hosts Art of Music Events

By Rosalind Cummings-Yeates
chicagoonthecheap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly just got even hotter with innovative music events at 21c Museum Hotel Chicago. The hotel hosts free “Art of Music” performances on July 14 and July 27, 2022....

chicagoonthecheap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Long lines form for Taste of Chicago, but it was worth it for couple who got engaged there

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People apparently couldn't wait to get into the Taste of Chicago on Saturday. After changing things up for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic food festival with a history dating back 42 years has returned to Grant Park. The crowds have returned too. Video taken Saturday afternoon showed long, slow-moving lines to get into the festival. Some people on social media said they waited over an hour to get in. But the wait was worth it for many – in particular one young couple. Our photographer Sam Vega caught the moment Brandon Jasso popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Torres, with Buckingham Fountain as the backdrop. The two said they come to the Taste every year together, so it was a natural place for their proposal. For a full list of vendors, and a music and Summerdance schedule for the Taste, follow this link.
CHICAGO, IL
westsuburbanliving.net

Piccolo Buco by Cooper’s Hawk

Rome’s famous Piccolo Buco pizzeria has found a new home in Oak Brook, compliments of Cooper’s Hawk founder Tim McEnery, who fell in love with the restaurant on a trip to Italy and collaborated with Chef Luca Issa to bring his creations stateside. The Neapolitan pizza made with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Q985

Famous Vegas Performer Is Big Supporter Of New IL Gelato Shop

You're not going to believe the popular star that is backing a new gelato shop in Illinois. The Dessert was invented in Italy. Some people would compare it to ice cream but in reality, they are much different. Even though they are made with many of the same ingredients, gelato is much richer, denser, and smoother because the portions and the processes are not the same. The Italian sweet treat is healthier but let's be honest, neither is going to be on a healthy eating plan.
CHICAGO, IL
wosu.org

The history and legacy of Route 66

It’s been called the Main Street of America and the Mother Road. It’s Route 66. Even though the highway has been decommissioned since 1985, fascination with the road still draws foreign and domestic tourists who travel some part, if not all, of the highway stretching from Chicago to LA. Come along as we learn about the history of this iconic road and what’s being done to preserve its legacy.
CHICAGO, IL
Borderless Magazine

Five Things To Do in Chicago, July 7-July 13

Each week Borderless Magazine highlights some of the best things to do in Chicago’s vibrant immigrant communities. Thursdays – 🍺 The Argyle Night Market kicks off Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Argyle Street between Sheridan Road and Kenmore. The free summer event is every Thursday through August 25th and includes live music, food, local vendors and more.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Gallery#Jazz#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#21c Museum Hotel Chicago
bhhschicago.com

5 N Wabash Avenue #804

Available After July 15! Spacious soft-loft, features 2 large Bedrooms: Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private door to bathroom. Bathroom has second door that opens into the hallway. Second bedroom is open with partial walls to let in natural light (loft-style). Kitchen features granite counter-tops and a built-in breakfast bar. In unit washer/dryer. Southern exposure, huge windows, and high-ceilings create a bright and airy space. Hardwood floors through living room, kitchen and 2nd bedroom. Carpet in master bedroom. Located in the heart of the Diamond District in Chicago, this elegant building is walking distance to Millennium Park, the Art Institute, Columbia College, museums, shopping, dining and public transit. Built as an office building in 1910 by the firm that invented the skyscraper, this building has been home to Wrigley Gum, Eskimo Pie, Jewel, The Red Cross, and the predecessor of Business Week magazine. Edgar Rice Burroughs wrote "Tarzan" here. and Carl Sandburg worked here on his famous Chicago poems. Since 2003, 5 N. Wabash has housed 90 luxury condominiums in Chicago's exciting Loop, at the heart of historic Jeweler's Row, steps away from the world famous Millennium Park. Although the building does not have on-site parking, there is discount monthly parking at the Grant Park North Garage. This garage may be accessed from either the north or the south via Michigan Avenue. RENT INCLUDES HEAT, COOKING GAS, WATER and A SEPARATE STORAGE ROOM! Building requires a $500 move in fee (which consisits of a $250 move in fee plus a prepaid $250 move out fee) due from the tenant to move in plus a refundable damage deposit. Building move-in fees are the responsibility of tenant. Renter's insurance required.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoonthecheap.com

Chicago Full Moon Fire Jam

The full moon is celebrated in many ways in different cultures but in Chicago, fire dancers and percussion are the highlights of the annual summer Full Moon Jam. Glowing along the shores of Lake Michigan, this year’s full moon jams will take place on July 13, August 11 and September 8, 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoonthecheap.com

Free Kemps Moose Tracks Ice Cream

Enjoying cool and creamy ice cream is a summertime essential and Kemps Ice Cream just made the experience a little sweeter. 10,000 scoops of Kemps Moose Tracks Ice Cream will be served up to help raise money for the Greater Chicago Food Depository on July 26, 2022. In the ultimate...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
mxdwn.com

Chicago’s Ravinia Festival Cancels/Postpones 7 Shows in Wake of Highland Park Mass Shooting

In the aftermath of the mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Chicago’s Ravinia Festival has canceled or postponed all events through Sunday. “This decision was made after careful consideration and in close consultation with many stakeholders, including neighbors, public officials, artists, and patrons,” Ravinia explained in a statement. “Our shared hope is that the reduced activity–both within the park and in the neighborhoods surrounding Ravinia–will give the community the space and quiet to reflect and heal.”
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
westsuburbanliving.net

The New... and Greatly Improved Cantigny

It is a seemingly odd juxtaposition, the grit and valor of war showcased amid sensational gardens that offer peace and serenity. Nicely sequestered from neighborhoods and traffic, pastoral Cantigny Park is a place unlike any other. It got more so, thanks to a nearly completed $60 million renovation. The park’s...
CHICAGO, IL
panoramanow.com

NWI Symphony Orchestra FREE Summer Music Concerts

The Free Sympohony Concerts In the Park, begin in July in Crown Point and concludes on August. every year. These FREE concerts are hosted by the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra in 6 communities across Northwest Indiana. Come early, bring your lawn chairs and blankets and, relax and enjoy the music! Everyone is welcome.
CROWN POINT, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy