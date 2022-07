Pilots will be expecting some upcoming financial love amongst worldwide travel disruptions. United Airlines pilots will be receiving large raises over the next 18 months. The Air Line Pilots Association, the pilot’s union reached a preliminary agreement on Friday, June 24. Set to collect over $1.3 billion in raises, pilots will see an increase in pay over three pay raises. Amongst the current global travel disruptions, travelers may immediately see a rise in the cost of their airline seats this summer. The upside? More flight options and less in the way of canceled flights.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 15 DAYS AGO