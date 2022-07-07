ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Las Savell closing Aug. 31; building expected to be sold

By Jane Roberts
 3 days ago
Las Savell Jewelry, which opened in 1984, was one of the last places in Midtown with a jeweler on staff who could make repairs, replace watch batteries and estimate values.  (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

The family-run jewelry store has been a staple in Midtown since 1984.

Longtime journalist Jane Roberts is a Minnesotan by birth and a Memphian by choice. She's lived and reported in the city more than two decades. She covers business news and features for The Daily Memphian.

Jane Roberts
