U-Haul of military family stolen in Tumwater and dumped near Yelm Wednesday morning

Getty Images

A couple reported a stolen U-Haul to Tumwater Police Wednesday morning after finding the vehicle missing from the parking lot of the hotel they stayed in.

The Klingensmiths were traveling from the Bay Area of California to Port Angeles where husband Josh Klingensmith has been stationed for the U.S. Coast Guard. They had driven 12 hours and made their way to Tumwater before stopping at a hotel.

About 8 a.m. Wednesday, Josh’s wife, Tanis Klingensmith, said she walked out of the hotel to find their U-Haul missing.

Tanis said that Thurston County authorities received a report about an abandoned U-Haul, and they recovered it, but hardly any of the Klingensmiths belongings were left inside. The ignition of the U-Haul had been damaged, so it was towed to them.

Lt. Jen Kolb from the Tumwater Police Department said the U-Haul was recovered at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday by Thurston County deputies but the motorcycle that was inside of the U-Haul was not found.

Klingensmith said they have renters insurance, but she is unsure of how much will be covered. She also said that because the U-Haul was stolen in Tumwater and found near Yelm, jurisdiction issues have unfortunately kept her from learning more about who stole the vehicle.

Klingensmith said they had all of their belongings in the U-Haul, and that Tumwater police told her that theft of this kind has been common in the area, especially around the hotel they stayed in.