ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

U-Haul of military family stolen in Tumwater and dumped near Yelm Wednesday morning

By Cayli Yanagida
The Olympian
The Olympian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nX0kW_0gY833fM00
Getty Images

A couple reported a stolen U-Haul to Tumwater Police Wednesday morning after finding the vehicle missing from the parking lot of the hotel they stayed in.

The Klingensmiths were traveling from the Bay Area of California to Port Angeles where husband Josh Klingensmith has been stationed for the U.S. Coast Guard. They had driven 12 hours and made their way to Tumwater before stopping at a hotel.

About 8 a.m. Wednesday, Josh’s wife, Tanis Klingensmith, said she walked out of the hotel to find their U-Haul missing.

Tanis said that Thurston County authorities received a report about an abandoned U-Haul, and they recovered it, but hardly any of the Klingensmiths belongings were left inside. The ignition of the U-Haul had been damaged, so it was towed to them.

Lt. Jen Kolb from the Tumwater Police Department said the U-Haul was recovered at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday by Thurston County deputies but the motorcycle that was inside of the U-Haul was not found.

Klingensmith said they have renters insurance, but she is unsure of how much will be covered. She also said that because the U-Haul was stolen in Tumwater and found near Yelm, jurisdiction issues have unfortunately kept her from learning more about who stole the vehicle.

Klingensmith said they had all of their belongings in the U-Haul, and that Tumwater police told her that theft of this kind has been common in the area, especially around the hotel they stayed in.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

U-Haul of military family stolen and dumped in Washington

A couple reported a stolen U-Haul to Tumwater Police Wednesday morning after finding the vehicle missing from the parking lot of the hotel they stayed in. The Klingensmiths were traveling from the Bay Area of California to Port Angeles where husband Josh Klingensmith has been stationed for the U.S. Coast Guard. They had driven 12 hours and made their way to Tumwater before stopping at a hotel.
TUMWATER, WA
KXRO.com

Tacoma man found dead at Wynoochee Dam after being reported missing

A Tacoma man died near the Wynoochee Dam. The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that they were called to a camping area at the Wynoochee Dam on Friday, July 8 at approximately 8pm for a missing person. According to their report, the 42-year-old Tacoma man was last seen...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yelm, WA
City
Tumwater, WA
City
Port Angeles, WA
County
Thurston County, WA
State
California State
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tumwater, WA
Crime & Safety
Thurston County, WA
Crime & Safety
Yelm, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Haul#The U S Coast Guard#The U Haul
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Crash on Highland Park Way hill

JAT July 9, 2022 (8:17 am) Any update on the low bridge? seemed to be stuck open @7:40 ruing everybody’s beat rhe bridge weekend plans. WSB July 9, 2022 (8:34 am) Have reported that separately. Still “stuck” per camera view. D-Ridge July 9, 2022 (9:08 am) When...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Dedo’s daily crime corner: 50 vehicles stolen in Pierce County, and delivery driver arrested for burglary

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio crime reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 7: Seattle police arrest a man for threatening people in South Seattle, a new report about 50 stolen vehicles in Pierce County over the July Fourth weekend, UPS driver and failed burglar arrested, and a suspect identified in shooting at a salvage yard in Lynnwood.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOMO News

Missing person died in ATV accident, police say

The Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office says a 42-year-old Tacoma man who went missing while camping near the Wynoochee Valley Dam has been found dead. The family reported the man missing on Friday night around 8 p.m. They say he left on an ATV quad from the camp and had not returned.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Library Parking Lot Closure Monday, July 11

City of Puyallup announcement. On Monday, July 11, 2022, the Library will be repairing its HVAC system. City contractors will close off a section of the Library parking lot in order to access the system. Please see the attached image, which shows the area where the closure will take place. From 6 am to 11 am on Monday, this section will be closed to vehicles. Work is expected to be completed by Tuesday, July 12, 2022. If you are planning to visit the Library on Monday morning, please use other parking areas while work is being completed. We appreciate your patience while this repair is being made.
PUYALLUP, WA
The Suburban Times

Encampment Near Orchard Street Water Tower

City of Fircrest announcement. The City of Fircrest is aware and closely monitoring the encampment near our water tower near Lowe’s on Orchard Street. We share Orchard Street with the City of Tacoma. The Anchor Church property and Lowe’s happen to be in Tacoma, therefore, not in our jurisdiction. Fircrest only owns the parcel where the water tower is built. Our Police Officers and Public Works crew monitor our parcel to ensure that our fence is intact and no trespassing has occurred.
TACOMA, WA
Nationwide Report

3 people injured after a vehicle plows into a restaurant in Kent (Kent, WA)

On Friday, three people suffered injuries after an SUV ran into the Cat Sang restaurant in Kent. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash was reported at about 1:00 p.m. in the 20500 block of 108th Street. The preliminary investigation indicated that a car slammed into a building for undetermined reasons. On arrival, responders found the car partially into the Cat Sang noodle soup bar with two occupants inside the vehicle.
KENT, WA
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
1K+
Followers
151
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy