July 2, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. As if it isn’t difficult enough in these post-pandemic days to find someone to repair a deck or to correct a do-it-yourself job that might have been more difficult than anticipated, the circumstances leading to the arrest of a local area contractor on charges of forgery and conspiracy might indicate that another dozen trips to Home Depot just might be the safest way.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO