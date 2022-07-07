ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma State Basketball Lands 2023 Four-Star Center Brandon Garrison

By Bryan Clinton
heartlandcollegesports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Boynton and the Oklahoma State Cowboys nabbed their first commitment of the 2023 recruiting class and it was a big one. Four-star center Brandon Garrison, the No. 1 player in Oklahoma and No. 7 center in the country, chose the Cowboys over Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Houston among others on...

www.heartlandcollegesports.com

