Two Pacific Grove Councilmembers announce they won't run for reelection.

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- Recent high school graduates organized a march and rally at San Jose city hall on Saturday to protest the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and various states' attempts to ban abortions."We feel drained, we feel drained just being who we are," said Michael Tapia, one of three event organizers. "We have the right to vote in this country and we need to take advantage of that."A variety of speakers explained why they support abortion rights, with some telling their own personal abortion stories.While all were opposed to the high court ruling, there...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO