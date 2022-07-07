ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two Pacific Grove Councilmembers announce they won't run for reelection.

By Pam Marino
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncumbent Pacific Grove councilmembers Amy Tomlinson and Jenny McAdams both announced last night they will not run for reelection on November 8. Tomlinson started off the P.G. City Council meeting with her announcement, adding, "if that helps anyone who might be on the fence to know that I will not be...

Monterey Mayor Clyde Roberson announces he won't run for reelection, endorses Dan Albert Jr. to succeed him.

The city of Monterey announced in a statement this morning that longtime mayor and council member Clyde Roberson would not be seeking reelection. For the last seven-plus years, Roberson has served as Monterey’s mayor, a role he also held for four years in the mid-1980s. He also served as a council member for 16 years in both the ’80s and ‘90s.
MONTEREY, CA
In need of new, modern facilities, Marina hopes a bond measure will pass.

Celia Jiménez here, thinking that right now is a challenging time for anyone to pay more in taxes. On the other hand, tax dollars might well be considered money wasted when cities continue to invest in outdated facilities. The city of Marina is considering including a bond measure on...
MARINA, CA
At San Jose rally, young people urged to vote to restore abortion rights

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- Recent high school graduates organized a march and rally at San Jose city hall on Saturday to protest the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and various states' attempts to ban abortions."We feel drained, we feel drained just being who we are," said Michael Tapia, one of three event organizers. "We have the right to vote in this country and we need to take advantage of that."A variety of speakers explained why they support abortion rights, with some telling their own personal abortion stories.While all were opposed to the high court ruling, there...
SAN JOSE, CA
Gated senior community has Cannery Club grand opening

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Twin Oaks Hollister on July 8 for the grand opening of the Cannery Club, a new multi-purpose recreation facility built for the residents of the gated adult community. “We have named this new clubhouse ‘The Cannery Club’ in...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
The Esselen Tribe’s land gives the tribe a powerful, physical place to explore and protect its cultural heritage.

Sara Rubin here, thinking about how thousands of years before Monterey County as a jurisdiction even existed as an idea, it was inhabited by thousands of Indigenous people who called this place home. Numerous villages all over the region were populated by what came to be known as tribelets—different but related tribes living in different communities, speaking different languages, and interacting with each other.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Scotts Valley, Boulder Creek Deliver Classic Spectacles for Fourth

Last year, Scotts Valley was the envy of Santa Cruz County and South Bay regions, holding a Fourth of July parade when almost no other locale was able to pull one-off. This year, as communities like Boulder Creek brought theirs back, now that Covid-19 death rates have dropped, when Scotts Valley went to book vendors, they were already locked down.
BOULDER CREEK, CA
Chamber of Commerce, Foundation to host sesquicentennial closing ceremonies

Information provided by San Benito County Chamber of Commerce & Foundation. The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce & Foundation announced it will be organizing the City of Hollister’s 150 Years closing ceremonies. The 150 Years Gala will be the culmination of a series of events organized by the City of Hollister’s 150 Year Committee.
Santa Clara County's tough approach to water conservation may be paying off

SAN JOSE -- The Santa Clara Valley Water District is preparing to release its latest drought report and water conservation numbers Friday. A spokesperson for the district says customers are finally listening to calls to conserve in the face of a persistent and deepening drought."We're starting to increase the amount of conservation we're seeing. We're seeing it our charts. People are starting to pay attention and are using less water," said water district chairman John Varela.Previously, the response to calls to cut water usage by 15% were fairly dismal. According to the water district, usage went up 2%...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Cruz Co. opens first public defender’s office

(BCN) — Santa Cruz County residents criminally charged and in need of a lawyer can now seek public defense services, as the county opened its first Public Defender’s Office on Friday. With a $12 million annual budget and 57 staff members, the office will offer a full range...
City approves temporary Santa Teresa fire station

City officials, tired of waiting for a clause in an agreement with a housing developer to trigger, are moving forward with a temporary fire station to cover the hundreds of new homes being built along Santa Teresa Boulevard. The Gilroy City Council on July 5 unanimously approved $344,000 in funding...
GILROY, CA
Salinas Valley News Briefs | July 8, 2022

SOLEDAD — Soledad Hot Summer Days, a downtown car show and street festival, is planned for Saturday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Soledad. Presented by the Salinas Crusaders and the City of Soledad, the event will feature entertainment for the whole family, including more than 200 vehicles on display, live music, food trucks and vendors.
SALINAS, CA
6209 White Moonstone Court , San Jose, Santa Clara County, CA, 95123

Upgraded luxury townhome directly across from the lush community garden beds with a fenced in patio to greet guests.Newer home with tons of upgrades; hardwood Floors, blackout shades, and upgraded soft close cabinets throughout, chrome fixtures throughout. The kitchen features granite slab counters, large island with bar seating, pantry, gas stove and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Large primary suite has an upgraded bathroom with European-style maple a huge walk in closet, and a separate shower with clear glass enclosure and tile surround. Downstairs bed and bath perfect for when friends/family stay over. Enjoy dual-zone heating and air-conditioning, a 2 car garage with plentiful storage new roller, and an oversized outdoor balcony on the second floor. Community offers a clubhouse w/ pool, spa, gym, and more. Easy access to parks, shopping, entertainment, and freeways.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Four Riverbed Fires 07.08.2022

Four fires broke out last Saturday in the Salinas riverbed near Paso Robles. Mayor Steve Martin says it appears all four fires were started by homeless people camping in the riverbed. The fires were not spontaneous combustion. The good guys in the story, however, are the goats that consumed a...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Downtown P.G. turns into a two-wheel party zone today ahead of MotoAmerica's race weekend.

Pacific Grove knows how to throw a party. Really. And the community loves fast motorcycles. No, it’s true. This evening, July 7, marks the second time downtown P.G. hosts the kickoff to the Geico MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest. Racing takes place over the weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. But the party gets started on Lighthouse Avenue.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
Monterey County, highest rate of COVID-19 due to new subvariant

SALINAS, Calif. — As reported COVID-19 cases surge across California, yet again, Monterey health experts warn that the new omicron subvariants are 'extremely contagious.'. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, two-thirds of the counties in California have a high community level of COVID-19. That wasn't the case from March through May.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

