The exec HSBC suspended over climate change 'hyperbole' comments has resigned, says he's planning 'arguably the greatest sustainable investment idea ever conceived'
Stuart Kirk, who had led responsible investments, made controversial climate remarks in May.The controversy his remarks ignited highlights the fierce debate surrounding ESG investing. Stuart Kirk, the HSBC executive the bank reportedly suspended after he said in a presentation that climate change should not concern investors as a financial...africa.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0