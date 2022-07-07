ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Olivia Rodrigo Brought Out ANOTHER Special Guest to Perform on her Sour Tour — This is Who Joined Her

By Hannah Oh
AOL Corp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSour Tour is shaping up to be the Olivia & Friends show — in the best way possible. Olivia Rodrigo is currently on the European leg of her Sour Tour, and recently performed a show in London where she brought out a surprise guest to sing a duet with...

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Olivia Rodrigo Wows With Cover of Natalia Imbruglia's 'Torn'

This weekend, Olivia Rodrigo wows patrons of a dive bar in Manchester with the range of her voice. Known for her cute pop songs, they found themselves rocking along with the singer as she performed Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn" - an oldie but still very goodie. During her "Sour" Tour stop...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lily Allen
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Alanis Morisette
Person
Natalie Imbruglia
realitytitbit.com

Small Teen Bigger World's Jasmine Burkitt dies aged 28 as fiancé 'devastated'

Former Small Teen Bigger World star Jasmine Burkitt has passed away at the age of 28, her ‘devastated’ fiancé Lewis Burke has said. Jasmine Emily Wakefield Burkitt first shot to fame after appearing in the BBC four-part documentary series of Small Teen, Bigger World back in 2011. As per The Sun, Jazz was bullied since the age of 13 as she was born with dwarfism.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

‘King of Stage’ Bobby Brown Relishes Recent Emergence as he and Wife Alicia Strive Toward Entrepreneurial Success

He was anointed the “King of Stage” after leaving the popular group New Edition to embark on his solo career in 1986. We all know the story of Boston’s own, Bobby Brown, as he released his first solo album that immediately scored a No.1 R&B hit with Girlfriend. Although that first single went to the top of the rhythm and blues chart, his next two singles did not do as well, and the album wasn’t the commercial success anticipated.
CELEBRITIES
People

Brandy Scolds Brother Ray J For Bad Vocals During Verzuz: 'We Are Going to Have a Serious Conversation'

Brandy is calling out her brother Ray J for not taking her performance advice!. After a video of Ray J singing "One Wish" off 2005's Raydiation album during a recent Verzuz battle between fellow R&B singers Omarion and Mario went viral for his admittedly strained vocal performance, Brandy took to Instagram and — in true big sister fashion — claimed he ignored her guidance.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rolling Stones#The Olivia Friends#European
AOL Corp

FBI's Missy Peregrym Gives Birth, Welcomes 2nd Baby With Husband Tom Oakley

Missy Peregrym is a mom — again! The actress gave birth to her and husband Tom Oakley’s second child, Mela Joséphine Oakley, on June 6. “I had the most profound experience – after a hospital birth with Otis, I chose to partner with Jo @nettlewellness and Alice @alnewby to have a water birth at home,” the 40-year-old actress caption her infant’s Instagram debut on Friday, July 8. “It’s usually all about the baby, but this time, I was also cared for in every way, before, during and after the birth. I was scared and supported, excited and cheered on, fully seen and heard. Lots of tears, questions and just as much laughter. I am so grateful I had the room to choose every step of the way, rewarded with the most calm, gentle entrance into the world for Mela. (I wouldn’t describe MY part of the birth gentle.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Larry Storch Dies: ‘F Troop’ Actor Was 99

Larry Storch, the stand-up comic turned ubiquitous television actor who made an indelible impression as the bumbling Corporal Randolph Agarn on the 1960s sitcom F Troop, has died. He was 99. His death was announced on his Facebook page. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

'I should sue this fool. Own dad exposes why he pulled out a second time': YouTuber Jake Paul blasts Tommy Fury over their cancelled grudge match after Love Island star's father revealed he 'wasn't exactly in training' for the bout next month

YouTuber Jake Paul says he should sue Tommy Fury over their cancelled fight after the Love Island star's father revealed he 'wasn't exactly in training' for the bout at Madison Square Garden next month. Fury was forced to pull out of a second fight date with his American rival due...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Selena Gomez Turns Heads At The ‘Only Murders’ Premiere In A High-Slit Silver Dress—She's On Fire!

Selena Gomez just absolutely stunned in a sparkling silver dress with an epic high-slit while gracing the Only Murders In The Building red carpet premiere. The “Lose You To Love Me” hitmaker, 29, showed off her incredible figure at the Los Angeles event last week in a one-sleeve, glistening item from Michael Kors. The curve-hugging frock featured an waist-revealing side cut-out and high slit that flaunted her toned legs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Ray J Inks Bizarre Tattoo Of His Sister Brandy's Face On His Leg

Although it was news to Jack Harlow, Ray J and Brandy are siblings who continuously support each other’s various endeavors. In fact, Ray J has so much love and respect for his sister, he decided to get a portrait of her face tattooed on his leg. Ray J showed...
MUSIC
WWD

Hulu’s ‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’ Explores Relationship Between Fashion, Power and Influence

Click here to read the full article. Victoria’s Secret’s downfall and subsequent transformation have been well-documented by a number of media outlets over the last few years.  Matt Tyrnauer’s much-anticipated docuseries titled “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons” — which premieres July 14 on Hulu — is no different, chronicling, among other things, the “mysterious relationship” between former parent company L Brands founder Leslie H. Wexner and financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein; Victoria’s Secret’s corporate culture, and the forces that allowed the retailer to carve out such a large slice of the U.S. lingerie market (and then proceed to lose...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Celebrities’ Weight Loss and Transformations: Before and After Pictures

Fitness fiends! Adele, Kelly Osbourne and more stars have shown off their wellness journeys on social media — and fans are loving their transformations. The “Hello” singer shocked Instagram users with a new photo in May as she rang in her 32nd birthday in a little black dress. An expert later told Us Weekly that it appeared as though Adele had lost “approximately 150 pounds” from 2008 to 2020. Though the Grammy winner hasn’t commented on her weight loss herself, her trainer, Pete Geracimo, weighed in with his support.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy