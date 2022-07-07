ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel lines up return of Daredevil characters in Disney+'s Echo

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel has confirmed the return of key Daredevil characters for the Disney+ series Echo. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil from his prior Netflix series alongside Vincent D'Onofrio as the villain Wilson Fisk / Kingpin. The Weekly Planet has...

www.digitalspy.com

