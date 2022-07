Kolache Kafe owner Stephen Ewald described the cafe's cinnamon rolls as "the sweetest thing in Houston." (Courtesy Stephen Ewald) Tomball will see a new cafe at 11960 Spring Cypress Road in August, when Kolache Kafe is set to open, according to co-owner Stephen Ewald. He could not provide a specific date but said the opening would take place within the first two weeks of August.

TOMBALL, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO