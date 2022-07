Two people from Bridgeport are facing charges after allegedly being involved in not one but two drive-by shootings Thursday afternoon. According to the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office, a man was driving on Highway 7 in the Oroville area when he passed 35-year-old Heliodoro Xhurape, who fired at him four to five times with a pistol. The victim stopped farther up the road and eventually Xhurape passed him in a white Ford Explorer, allegedly firing two more shots in his direction.

BRIDGEPORT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO