Penfield teen arrested after incident involving ghost guns

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A Penfield teenager was arrested on menacing and ghost gun possession charges, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Deputies said that around 8:40 p.m., four individuals met behind Tops Friendly Markets in Penfield. An argument ensued between two individuals, which resulted in 18-year-old Thomas McMindes pulling out a firearm and pointing it at one of the individuals, who was a juvenile.

A physical altercation ensued and the juvenile obtained the firearm, removed the magazine, and discharged a round into the ground. No injuries were reported and all the individuals left the area.

After MCSO investigators searched the area and found a 9mm bullet, investigators said they located McMindes at a residence on Glazer Drive in Penfield.

Investigators conducted a search of the residence and recovered two ghost guns, one of them being the gun that McMindes had during the incident, and ammunition.

McMindes was charged with second-degree menacing and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. He was arraigned in Penfield Town Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.