Pat McAfee is hanging around a bit longer. WWE has announced that the color commentator for “WWE SmackDown” has signed a multiyear extension with the company. McAfee has been on the call since April 2021, when the former Indianapolis Colts punter joined the “SmackDown” brand after a brief stint as an PPV analyst and occasional wrestler and manager for “NXT.” No stranger to participating in storylines, McAfee is currently embroiled in a bitter rivalry with Happy Corbin, who attacked McAfee as WWE Money In The Bank came to a close, leading to McAfee attending UFC 276 in a neck brace. The two men will face each other at WWE SummerSlam on July 30th.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO