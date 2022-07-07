Blue Diamond Industries hosting job fair

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s a newly renovated apartment building in the heart of downtown Greenville. The Greenville Summit is a 100-year-old historic hotel, home to hundreds of seniors. There are 124 people on the waitlist to get a unit. Affordable housing in downtown Greenville is hard to come by.
Consider Charlie Bucket’s dad, who worked at a toothpaste factory and lived with his son and five adults. As the only one at home with a job, he still earned just enough to keep a roof over their heads and buy the only groceries they could afford: bread, potatoes and cabbage.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state legislature has approved funding for a new farmer's market on Bluff Road in Columbia. This area is not far from where the old farmer's market used to be for many years until it moved away. "This area is a food desert, people do not...
COLUMBIA — A North Carolina-based general store owner has decided that Columbia is the right market for its growth. opening a location July 7. Lyons General Store offers a selection of apparel and gifts, featuring popular brands such as Old Row T-shirts and Hey Dude shoes, owner Eli Brightbill said.
”Delta Dears” who are members of the Aiken Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. took part in a day trip to Newberry on June 24. The members of the travel group said, “the town is so charming and everyone was so friendly.”
Legacy at Hays Premium Apartments and Suites hosted its ribbon cutting and re-dedication ceremony on Thursday, July 7. Leonard Pitts purchased the building, formerly known as Hays Hospital, and has transformed it into apartments. With a total of nine apartments, Pitts hopes to help the number of homeless veterans decrease....
Easley, S.C. (Sponsored Content) — A new hotspot in South Carolina is experiencing new life as a fun destination for food and drink. The Silos in Easley, South Carolina were built back in the 1940s and 1950s. Start out the day by getting properly caffeinated at Ninja Warrior Coffee...
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -Just riding through the Upstate, you can see development, growth, and much of that growth is happening in Spartanburg. The county is currently in the middle of a housing boom--new apartments, new family homes and townhomes too. More development announcements are on the way this year.
The city of Fountain Inn announced July 7 the winners of its first juried arts show, which started on June 15 at the Fountain Inn History Museum Gallery. The winners, who also received an undisclosed cash prize, include:. Monica Iversen’s Peg Leg Bates painting – Best in Show, All Out...
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - July is national blueberry month, and local farms are selling berries by the buckets. Arrowhead Acers in Travelers Rest said they are a “you pick” farm, which means when you arrive, you’re given a bucket for picking and sent on your way.
(Sponsored Content) Columbia, South Carolina --- The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) would like to recognize Direct Support Professional Lynette Mills as the Autism Residential Operations Employee of the Year. Mills has worked for the agency for ten years and serves as Certified Medical Technician at the Aintree Community Training Home.
SPARTANBURG — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is partnering with Spartanburg County to host its first Real ID roadshow. The event will take place July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lower level of the Cleveland Park Event Center at 141 N. Cleveland Park Drive. The roadshow will provide a mobile DMV for those who don’t want to wait in long lines.
Greenville will take a significant step into health care’s future when Millennium Surgery Center opens in 2024. The Millennium Surgery Center, a partnership between Bon Secours and North Carolina-based Compass Surgical Partners, will offer orthopedic, spine and ear/nose/throat procedures, along with robotic outpatient joint procedures. Traditionally, all orthopedic procedures...
Fountain Inn City Council on July 7 gave initial approval to rezone 8.7 acres on Nash Street. The applicant, Beeson Development, plans to develop a townhome development. This item will go before the City Council for final approval on Aug. 11. Approved. The Sanctified Hill Park project was awarded to...
Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees unanimously approved an amendment to the FY 23 General Fund Budget. The amendment was in response to the state budget including an increase of $10 million in revenue, which was passed by the General Assembly and signed by the Governor last week. The amendment...
UPDATE (8:01 p.m.) – According to the Easley Combined Utilities outage map, power has been restored to hundreds of their customers. The company said the outage is the result of tree limbs falling on power lines. EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Easley Combined Utilities said hundreds of their customers are experiencing a power outage Saturday afternoon. […]
Greenville provides a unique setting to venture out and explore everything that the area has to offer. Greenville’s residents and visitors can enjoy a host of outdoor offerings, including nearly forty city parks and an expansive trail system. Cleveland Park. Cleveland Park is the city’s largest park and features...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power in most of Spartanburg, Pickens and Greenville Counties is restored. According to Duke Energy, as of 11:00 p.m., 304 Greenville County residents are without power. There are also a few residents still without power in Spartanburg and Pickens County.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Free college tuition. There’s no catch, you could actually not pay a thing to go to some local colleges. If you want to change your career or get a bigger paycheck, graduates of community colleges in South Carolina are leaving debt free with better jobs.
Comments / 0