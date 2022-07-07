McDonald's Could Bring Snack Wraps Back And Customers Are Losing Their Minds On Twitter

Shutterstock

We all love a good comeback—especially when we’re talking about our favorite fast food meals. In fact, it seems like McDonald’s is on their way to doing just that after a recent post on their Twitter account.

According to an article published by The Street, “The fast-food chain has been teasing its U.S. customers by asking them what item to ‘bring back'” on their menu. Several fans replied quickly to the tweet with their classic faves, but one particular menu item somehow got a lot of attention. The outlet reports, “The number one request in this very unscientific poll may have been ‘Snack Wraps,’ a tortilla-based menu item that was discontinued in 2016.”

One user commented, “Snack Wraps! Dyin’ for a sweet chili or ranch snack wrap or a dozen” while another posted a picture of the chicken wraps and wrote, “You already know you need to bring back these!!!”

Another fan exclaimed, “Yesssssss, snackwraps were amazing!!!” and another shared, “These were so good! And healthy! Yes!”

Sources from The Street noted that McDonald’s Snack Wraps were discontinued in America “because they did not sell well enough to justify the time they took to make them.” Additionally, they clarified that these items are still available in the Canadian menu and were recently launched in the United Kingdom. Customers in the U.K. can choose from four kinds of Snack Wraps: Spicy Veggie, Garlic Mayo Chicken, Sweet Chilli Chicken, and BBQ & Bacon Chicken.

Other popular comeback requests include McDLT, Salad Shakers, Bagels, All Day Breakfast, and more.

Fans would also love the BTS Meal to make an appearance once again.

Although we’re not completely sure about whether or not McDonald’s will push through with a Snack Wraps comeback, we’re definitely keeping our fingers crossed. There’s no denying that we’d all love for it to happen!