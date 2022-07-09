ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Online

By Oscar Hartzog
 2 days ago

A boxing world title is on the line tonight as the undefeated former world champion Rey Vargas (35-0, 22 KOs) looks to snatch the WBC featherweight belt from the undefeated current world champion Mark Magsayo (24-0, 16 KOs). It’s bound to be an exciting fight — especially considering that it’s Magsayo’s first defense of his title, after beating Gary Russell Jr. in January.

Looking to catch the fight live? Below is everything you need to know about the championship bout, including where to watch the fight on TV, where to watch Magsayo vs. Vargas online, and even a couple of hacks that let you live stream Magsayo vs. Vargas for free online.

When is Magsayo vs. Vargas? Date, Time, Location

The Magsayo vs. Vargas fight is happening tonight, Saturday, July 9, at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, and the main event between Magsayo and Vargas is expected to kick off around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT.

For any boxing fans in the San Antonio area, tickets to Magsayo vs. Vargas are still available through VividSeats.com . Tickets are currently starting at $33, or $83 for ringside seats, as of writing.


Buy:
Magsayo vs. Vargas Tickets
at
Vivid Seats

How to Watch Magsayo vs. Vargas on TV

If you’re watching Magsayo vs. Vargas on TV and wondering which channel will have the fight, the answer is Showtime. The boxing championship is not a pay-per-view match, so you only need Showtime in your cable or satellite package to watch the fight.

However, if you don’t have cable, you might be better off: There are a few easy (and cheap) ways to watch Magsayo vs. Vargas online, outlined below.

How to Watch Magsayo vs. Vargas Online Without Cable

Cable-cutters have a few options to watch Magsayo vs. Vargas online tonight. Below are some of the best, all of which let you live stream Magsayo vs. Vargas online through streaming devices like Roku, Firestick, and Apple TV, as well as your phone, laptop, or smart TV.

1. Stream Magsayo vs. Vargas on Showtime

The cheapest way to watch Magsayo vs. Vargas online is to subscribe to Showtime’s own streaming service . A subscription costs $10.99 per month (after a very generous 30-day free trial ) and will get you access to the Magsayo vs. Vargas live stream.


Buy:
Free Trial
at
Showtime

2. Stream Magsayo vs. Vargas on Sling

Another way to watch Magsayo vs. Vargas online is to get a live TV streaming service. One of our favorites is Sling , which offers a Showtime add-on that will let you stream Magsayo vs. Vargas online.

A basic Sling subscription costs $35 per month , and the Showtime add-on costs $10 a month . However, Sling is offering new customers $10 off their first month, so the price for membership and the Showtime add-on comes to a total of $35.


Buy:
Sling Subscription
at
$35

3. Stream Magsayo vs. Vargas on DirecTV Stream

Another great live TV streaming service is DirecTV Stream , which essentially re-packages a DirecTV cable package as a streaming service. Among DirecTV Stream’s 140+ live TV channels is Showtime (at no additional cost), making it a great way to watch Magsayo vs. Vargas online.

DirecTV Stream normally costs $69.99 per month , but right now new subscribers can get their first two months for ​​$54.99 each. Plus, your subscription starts with a five-day free trial before you pay.


Buy:
Free Trial
at
DirecTV Stream

4. Stream Magsayo vs. Vargas on fuboTV

With eight different Showtime channels in its lineup, fuboTV is another excellent option to live stream Magsayo vs. Vargas online. Besides Showtime (and its sub-channels), fuboTV has well over 100 channels or more, depending on your location. A subscription costs $69.99 per month , but fuboTV offers a seven-day free trial to new customers.


Buy:
Free Trial
at
fuboTV

How to Watch Magsayo vs. Vargas Online Free

Looking to watch Magsayo vs. Vargas online for free? You’re in luck: thanks to the free trials mentioned above, it’s very easy to live stream Magsayo vs. Vargas for free online.

The best free trial to take advantage of is Showtime’s , which gets you free access to the streaming service for 30 days . Other options include DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial and fuboTV’s seven-day free trial . Whichever option you choose, you’ll be able to watch Magsayo vs. Vargas for free — plus you’ll get free access to these streamers’ other content during the trial window.


Buy:
Free Trial
at
Showtime

Magsayo vs. Vargas Odds, Prediction, Undercard

Vegas oddsmakers and boxing fans alike are predicting a very close fight between Magsayo and Vargas.

Vargas is currently the (slight) favorite with odds of -135, while titleholder Magsayo’s odds are at +105, according to Vegas Insider . Vargas’ edge is likely due to his longer fight history (35 compared to Magsayo’s 24), and the fact that he recently held the WBC super bantamweight for over three years. But it’s important to remember that, like Vargas, Magsayo has never lost a professional fight.

Besides Magsayo vs. Vargas, viewers will also be treated to a WBC featherweight title eliminator bout between Brandon Figueroa and Carlos Castro, as well as a 10-round lightweight opener fight between Frank Martin and Jackson Marinez.

To catch all the action live, be sure to use one of the above options to live stream Magsayo vs. Vargas online.

ClutchPoints

Mark Magsayo’s message after losing WBC belt to Rey Vargas

Filipino boxing phenom Mark Magsayo lost both his perfect record and his WBC featherweight belt after a split decision loss to unbeaten opponent Mexican Rey Vargas. Magsayo scored a ninth round knockdown of Vargas but couldn’t finish the job as the latter racked up the round wins earlier in the match. Magsayo made no excuses for the loss, instead promising to come back an even better fighter.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn: After GGG Trilogy, Canelo Wants To Go Straight To Bivol Rematch

Eddie Hearn continues to take issues with Oscar De La Hoya’s continued criticisms regarding Canelo Alvarez being matched against Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Canelo moved up to the light heavyweight division to challenge Bivol for the WBA title. The Russian boxer outboxed Canelo over twelve rounds to secure a dominant decision win.
COMBAT SPORTS
