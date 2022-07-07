ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

North Dakota unemployment recovery ranked near the top in the United States

By Nick Jachim
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Unemployment claims nationwide are at the highest they’ve been since the start of 2022, with 235,000 Americans applying for unemployment last week, according to the United States Department of Labor.

Despite unemployment numbers dropping drastically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the percentage of Americans seeking unemployment seems to have plateaued, remaining at 3.6% of Americans since March 2022. And unfortunately, that number appears to be going back up again.

However, here in the Peace Garden State, it has been a very different story with North Dakota ranking as one of the top recovering states in terms of unemployment rates in the U.S.

According to the personal financial website Wallethub , North Dakota actually ranked 4th lowest in the U.S. in residents who applied for unemployment last week and 15th in the country since the start of the pandemic.

As for the actual weekly claiming of unemployment, North Dakota has decreased 73.56% compared to the start of 2020. Which is the 2nd biggest decrease in the U.S.

(Wallethub)

North Dakota’s unemployment rate currently stands at 2.6%, the lowest since April 2020, with about 11,000 residents listed as unemployed.

Historically, North Dakota’s unemployment rate has been between 2 and 4%.

AG Week

Ryan Thorpe, manager of North Dakota's largest ethanol plant, dies

FARGO, N.D. — Ryan Thorpe, the chief operating officer of Tharaldson Ethanol in Casselton, North Dakota, has died. Thorpe, 47, of Fargo, died Thursday, July 7, at Pelican Lake in Otter Tail County, Minnesota, according to his obituary from Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home in Fargo. Thorpe lived in Fargo with...
FARGO, ND
96.5 The Walleye

North Dakota Close To Leading The Nation In Highest Energy Cost

Energy. North Dakota makes so much of it...because we use so much of it. Our buddies at WalletHub are at it again. WalletHub is a site that loves crunching numbers. In college statistics classes things for me got foggy very fast. But statistics aggregators will tell you the real truth is always going to lie in the numbers. You don't have to be at the top in every category to be top overall.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Two North Dakota Tribes receiving money for water infrastructure

(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota tribes are receiving funds to help update water and sewer systems on reservations. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded two-million dollars to the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians in Belcourt to help with a the installation of a water supply and sewer system.
BISMARCK, ND
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Business
City
Bismarck, ND
96.5 The Walleye

Edibles Now Legal In Minnesota. North Dakotans Run For The Border

Now, how to explain to voters you just weren't paying attention. Conservative Minnesota lawmakers are now scrambling to come up with a reason that THC edibles are flying off the shelves throughout Minnesota. It seems the THC legalization was part of an omnibus bill that was hundreds of pages long. So the back-pedaling is sounding a lot like this from the Washington Post.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Cloud seeding efforts underway in north and southwest North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has seen several storms this summer, which has provided more opportunities for cloud seeders. Following a dry 2021, officials with the state’s Atmospheric Resources Board say crews have been busy surveying potential storms in Williams, McKenzie, Mountrail, Bowman, and Slope Counties. While not every storm is suitable for seeding, officials say they have been able to seed some clouds this year, especially in southwest North Dakota.
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

ND weekly COVID cases total 1,583, up 172 from last week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota continue to rise, according to the latest weekly data from the North Dakota Department of Health released Friday. For the week of July 1-7, 2022, new cases totaled 1,583, up 172 from the week before. A total of 251,876...
BISMARCK, ND
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
KCAU 9 News

South Dakota archery hunting will be examined

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission wants archery seasons for hunting deer and antelope examined. The commission unanimously gave that direction Thursday. State Wildlife Director Tom Kirschenmann said his staff would present concepts to the commission in the coming months. Commission chairman Russ...
HOBBIES
KX News

Enhanced Oil Recovery: win-win for The Bakken play

The transition from petroleum to renewable energies is going to be a multi-decade process, and during the transition, producers are going to continue to want to lower the carbon footprint of crude oil and natural gas. One way to do that is through a new technology called Enhanced Oil Recovery. Enhanced Oil Recovery, or EOR, […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
willmarradio.com

Minnesota flags at half-staff

(St. Paul, MN) -- Flags are lowered to half-staff in Minnesota through sunset Sunday in honor of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (AH'-bay). Sixty-seven-year-old Abe was fatally shot during a speech in Japan early Friday. Governor Walz says in his order, “Minnesota and Japan share an important friendship and longtime trade partnership. The First Lady and I are sending our deepest condolences to the people of Japan during this difficult time." Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister. Minnesota homes and businesses are also encouraged to fly their flags at half-staff.
MINNESOTA STATE
