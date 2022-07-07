North Dakota unemployment recovery ranked near the top in the United States

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Unemployment claims nationwide are at the highest they’ve been since the start of 2022, with 235,000 Americans applying for unemployment last week, according to the United States Department of Labor.

Despite unemployment numbers dropping drastically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the percentage of Americans seeking unemployment seems to have plateaued, remaining at 3.6% of Americans since March 2022. And unfortunately, that number appears to be going back up again.

However, here in the Peace Garden State, it has been a very different story with North Dakota ranking as one of the top recovering states in terms of unemployment rates in the U.S.

According to the personal financial website Wallethub , North Dakota actually ranked 4th lowest in the U.S. in residents who applied for unemployment last week and 15th in the country since the start of the pandemic.

As for the actual weekly claiming of unemployment, North Dakota has decreased 73.56% compared to the start of 2020. Which is the 2nd biggest decrease in the U.S.

(Wallethub)

North Dakota’s unemployment rate currently stands at 2.6%, the lowest since April 2020, with about 11,000 residents listed as unemployed.

Historically, North Dakota’s unemployment rate has been between 2 and 4%.

