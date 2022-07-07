ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Chauvin gets 21 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights

By STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press
WTVCFOX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Derek Chauvin to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights, telling the former Minneapolis police officer that what he did was "simply wrong" and "offensive." U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sharply criticized Chauvin for...

foxchattanooga.com

