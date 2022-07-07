Chauvin gets 21 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights

R. Kelly has gained a legal victory as he’s now been taken off suicide watch at the detention center he’s now in after filing a lawsuit against the federal government. According to reports, the disgraced singer was placed on suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after receiving a sentence of 30 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, kidnapping, racketeering, and sex trafficking last Wednesday (June 29th), which was handed down by U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly. The move prompted Kelly and his attorney, Jennifer Bonjean to protest and file a lawsuit. “R. Kelly is not suicidal. He was in fine spirits after his sentencing hearing and ready to fight his appeal. Placing him on suicide watch was punitive conduct by the Bureau of Prisons.”, she wrote in a tweet last Friday (July 1st).

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO