Convicted killer Derek Chauvin addressed George Floyd’s children as he was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison on Thursday. “I just want to say that I wish them all the best in their life and have excellent guidance in becoming great adults.” Chauvin said, without offering an apology to the family.Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Chauvin to 21 years minus seven months for time served for holding his knee on Mr Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds on 25 May 2020. “To put your knee on a person’s neck until they expired is simply wrong. … Your conduct...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO