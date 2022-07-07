Love Island: ITV2 makes huge claim about ‘dramatic’ Casa Amor recoupling episode

Love Island was rocked by one of its most “dramatic” episodes ever on Thursday (7 July).

It was all happening in the villa following the conclusion of this year’s Casa Amor twist.

As happens every year, the contestants who left the villa returned shortly after the boys decided whether to remain in their couple or pick one of the six new arrivals.

However, if they decided to stick with their girl, they did so in the knowledge that their girl might walk back in with a new person by their side.

While typically it’s the boys who leave for Casa Amor, this year it was the girls – and there were some serious question marks surrounding who Tasha and Indiyah would pick.

In a preview sent out hours before the episode’s broadcast on Thursday (7 July), ITV teased the episode, calling it the “most dramatic recoupling ever”.

Sure enough, the episode delivered in the dramatic stakes – find the full list of who picked who here .

In the biggest moment form the episode, Paige discovered that Jacques had essentially cheated on her with new girl Cheyanne – a moment that left viewers with déjà vu .

