A police officer and a suspect were both killed in a shooting on Detroit's west side, authorities said Wednesday night. The officer was fatally shot at about 7:40 p.m. local time after police responded to a report of shots fired. Police then came upon a suspect who had exited a building armed with a gun, according to the Detroit Police Department. Four officers opened fire on the suspect, striking him multiple times.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO