Foreign Policy

U.S. Envoy Discusses Hostility Towards Jews With Saudi Officials

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABU DHABI (Reuters) - A U.S. special envoy said on Thursday she discussed prejudice towards Jews with officials in Saudi Arabia ahead of a visit by President Joe Biden next week that could help bring the kingdom and Israel closer. Deborah Lipstadt, the State Department's Special Envoy to Monitor...

