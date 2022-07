The Baltimore Ravens had a need at the outside linebacker position heading into the 2022 offseason. They tried to address it in free agency by agreeing to terms with Za’Darius Smith, but the deal ended up falling through. They drafted Michigan star David Ojabo in the second round of the 2022 draft, but the torn achilles injury he suffered at his Pro Day complicates when he’ll return to the field, not to mention Tyus Bowser is also working his way back from the same injury.

