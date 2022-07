Aubrey Haddard, 7:30 p.m. July 7, Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks, 645 E. First St., Bethlehem. The Hudson Valley, N.Y., native’s second full-length album, “Awake And Talking,” is scheduled to be released Aug. 19. Haddard (above) released her debut album, “Blue Part,” in July 2018. Haddard received seven nominations and several wins at the 2018 Boston Music Awards, including Vocalist of the Year and Singer-Songwriter of the Year. The concert is free. Information: https://www.steelstacks.org; 610-332-1300.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO