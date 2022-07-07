ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Mystery as 3 Young People Vanish Within Same 50-Mile Radius in Texas Over 2 Months, Remains 1 Possibly Found

By Inside Edition Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMystery surrounds the disappearance of three young adults who went missing from within the same 50-mile radius in Texas over the last few months, officials said. The missing individuals are two women and one man, local outlet News 4 San Antonio first reported. The sheriff's office appealed to the...

kgns.tv

Car and body found in Tamaulipas, possibly linked to missing Texas woman

TAMAULIPAS, Mex. (KGNS) - An investigation is underway in Tamaulipas, Mexico after a body and car are found in a ditch. According to the media outlet, El Mañana de Nuevo Laredo, a red SUV was found in a ditch near Puente Y on Lázaro Cárdenas highway. Tamaulipas officials found a deceased person inside the SUV believed to be a missing Texas woman, 68-year-old Maria Espinoza de Salinas from Roma, Texas.
ROMA, TX
NBC News

Body of missing hiker found at White Sands National Park after nearly a week of searching

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — A 27-year-old hiker who went missing while visiting White Sands National Park has been found dead, authorities said Friday. New Mexico state police and officials at the southern New Mexico park reported that rescue teams discovered the body of Brad Utegaar of Wausau, Wisconsin, earlier this week after a search was initiated over the holiday weekend. A military helicopter and state and federal officers helped with the effort.
WAUSAU, WI
New Jersey Man Walks 28,000 Miles Around the World With His Dog

A New Jersey man and his dog walked around the world together for seven years in the adventure of a lifetime. “We covered six continents, about 28,000 miles, over 38 different countries,” Tom Turcich told Inside Edition. Turcich left his home on April 2, 2015 on the day before...
Daily Beast

Mom: I Held My Son’s ‘Broken Skull’ After He Was Fatally Struck by Firework

An 11-year-old boy died after being struck by a firework in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, The Olympian reports. Indiana State Police and Mt. Vernon Police were called to a residence reporting that a child had been seriously injured by fireworks around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a police press release. Camrynn Ray McMichael succumbed to his injuries while an ambulance was transporting him to an Evansville Hospital, according to the release. His mom, Kyrra Lynn, posted Monday on Facebook that she lost her son to a firework. “I held my sons broken skull & brain in my hands last night yall.! THATS THE REALITY! Don’t even f*****g buy those damn things! I’ll never see my son again over a f*****g firework. Don’t ever think it can’t happen to yours. Seriously,” she wrote. In a separate post, she thanked people for their kind words, food and donations, adding that it was hard to keep going without her son. “He seen the best in things. No matter how big, how small. He was about living & loving life,” she wrote.
MOUNT VERNON, IN
Fox News

Serial killer on Oklahoma death row pleads guilty to three cold case murders in Texas

A serial killer on death row in Oklahoma pleaded guilty Wednesday to three cold case murders in Texas and sentenced to life in prison. William Reece, 62, appeared in a Galveston County courtroom when he admitted to killing 12-year-old Laura Kate Smither and 17-year-old Jessica Lee Cain, Fox Houston reported. Later that day, he was in a Brazoria County courtroom where he also admitted to killing 20-year-old Kelli Ann Cox.
truecrimedaily

Idaho woman sentenced for trying to suffocate paralyzed husband with trash bag as he napped

BURLEY, Idaho (TCD) -- A 57-year-old woman was sentenced to up to 12 years in state prison for trying to suffocate her paralyzed husband with a trash bag. The Times-News reports Mildred Nineth Rivero, who was previously known as Mildred Nineth Hope, was sentenced for attempted first-degree murder of her husband. Court records indicate Rivero changed her plea to guilty March 14, and, according to the Times-News, prosecutors dropped charges of attempted strangulation and destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
Daily Mail

Group of up to 60 hikers, including a mom and six-month-old baby, were left stranded in Utah as flash flooding wiped out the roads and wrecked their pickup trucks

A group of up to 60 hikers at Capitol Reef National Park in Utah, including a mother with a six-month-old baby, were left stranded on a mountain after severe flooding trapped them there. Orrin Allen, Noah Gremmert and Cooper Allen described their experience when severe flooding trapped them on a...
UTAH STATE
The Cheyenne Post

Fatal Accident in Western Wyoming

On June 19, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 506 on US 191 south of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 2:47 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2006 Nissan Altima was headed north on US 191. The driver of the Nissan could not maintain...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
CBS News

River accidents leave two people dead in Colorado

Authorities said two people died in separate river accidents in western Colorado. Mesa County sheriff's officials said six people were recreating on a paddleboard, a kayak and a raft on the Colorado River in Grand Junction when they encountered trouble near a bridge Wednesday afternoon. Five of the people were able to make their way to an island, but the paddleboarder remained missing.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Fox News

Colorado woman missing for four years found dead, stuffed in manhole at her home

Authorities in Colorado announced that a Grand Junction woman who was missing for the past four years has been found dead at her former home. Sylvia Frens went missing in May 2018 and her daughter contacted authorities. Initially, according to KKCO, authorities smelled a foul odor coming from the bedroom as well as a brown stain that was apparent on the floor. It was tested, but was determined not to have been blood.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

