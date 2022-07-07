ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Anti-Speeding Tech Is Now Mandatory in European Union

By Emmet White
Autoweek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew regulations adopted by the European Commission have made intelligent speed assistance technology mandatory for all new models. Manufacturers will choose between four different speed warning systems, ranging from auditory alerts to automatically lifting accelerator pedals. Mandatory on all new cars sold by 2024, the switchable ISA technology is...

www.autoweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

How do I apply for a new passport – and how do I renew an existing one?

The race is on: many Britons are champing at the bit to leave our sceptred isle for some guaranteed sunshine this summer. Checking your vital paperwork is in order before travelling is essential, but Britain’s departure from the European Union, the introduction of new blue passports and confusion over passport expiry during the coronavirus lockdown period have left many uncertain as to the official requirements in relation to this essential document. We answer the important questions to help you prepare for your next trip away.
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

Report: Uber lobbied, used ‘stealth’ tech to block scrutiny

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Uber aggressively pushed into markets around the world, the ride-sharing service lobbied political leaders to relax labor and taxi laws, used a “kill switch″ to thwart regulators and law enforcement, channeled money through Bermuda and other tax havens and considered portraying violence against its drivers as a way to gain public sympathy, according to a report released Sunday.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Tech#New Cars#Vehicles#The European Commission#Isa#The European Union#Gps Data
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
The Independent

American flights are unsafe for passengers, warns pilot: ‘There is a problem here’

An American pilot has claimed US flights are not safe for passengers as there is an “inhumane level” of pressure on pilots amid an intensifying nationwide pilot shortage.American flyers need to be “concerned” about their safety because “there is a problem here”, warned Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Texas-based pilots union Allied Pilots Association.A nationwide pilot shortage has become the latest flashpoint of anger among pilots and staff in the country’s embattled airline industry, sparking fresh concerns in the travel sector.Thousands of flights have been cancelled or hit by long delays since the last week as airlines grappled to...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Mail

'Uber is robbing people blind': Furious commuters slam the ride sharing app for charging £64 for a FOUR MINUTE journey amid ongoing rail strikes

Hundreds of commuters have been hit by surging prices on the taxi app Uber as Britain braces for a third day of rail chaos. Costs for journeys dramatically increased today as the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators stage a second day of strike action, with just 20 per cent of services running.
TRAFFIC
SlashGear

The Real Reason America Banned The Honda ATC

It may be a foreign concept in today's world, but for many years vehicle safety was more of an afterthought than an actual policy. Seat belts weren't federally mandated for new cars until 1968. And states like New York, New Jersey, and California didn't make seat belt-wearing a law until the mid-1980s. In fact, New Hampshire still doesn't have a seat belt law.
CARS
The Associated Press

G-20 diplomats fail on unity over Ukraine, war's impact

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Deeply divided top diplomats from the world’s richest and largest developing nations failed to find common ground Friday over Russia’s war in Ukraine and how to deal with its global impacts, leaving prospects for future cooperation in the forum uncertain. At talks that were were knocked off balance by two unrelated and unexpected political developments, including the shocking assassination of a former Japanese prime minister, far from the Indonesian resort of Bali where they were meeting, Group of 20 foreign ministers heard an emotional plea for unity and an end to the war from their Indonesian host. Yet, consensus remained elusive amid deepening East-West splits driven by China and Russia on one side and the United States and Europe on the other. There was no group photo taken nor a final communique issued as has been done in previous years, and acrimony appeared pervasive, especially between Russia and Western participants. Although they were present in the same room at the same time for the first time since the Ukraine war began, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointedly ignored each other.
WORLD
CNBC

U.S. warns airlines it may issue regulations barring child seating fees

The U.S. Transportation Department on Friday warned airlines it may issue regulations prohibiting them from charging extra fees to allow young children to sit next to accompanying family members. The agency issued a notice urging airlines to ensure children age 13 or younger are seated next to an accompanying adult...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy