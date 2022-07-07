ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Farewell Summer Family Play Date

By heather
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur “Welcome Summer” Family Play Date at The Waldorf School has been washed out for a second time by Mother Nature… so join us to bid adieu to summer instead!. While we love the Waldorf philosophy of embracing the mud, bubbles and rain don’t play well together. We hope you can...

7 Summer Day Trips That Are an Easy Drive From DC

Travel is at the top of many summer bucket lists, and in the Washington region, you don’t have to go far to find something new to do or learn. We asked local experts and hobbyists to share favorite spots for exploring their passion within a three-hour drive of the city. From birding to biking to breweries, here are seven fun day trips.
WASHINGTON, DC
Baltimore, MD
Paul's Restaurant closes (for now) after 66 years in Arbutus

ARBUTUS, Md. — An Arbutus diner is closing after 66 years on Oregon Avenue, as it changes hands. Paul's Restaurant will shut its doors - at least for now - on July 9. There's something special about a place that has been in business for 66 years. Now the baton will be passed to William Low. We've been through it all: a fire, a pandemic, and loss of some very dear people. Things change over time, people come and go, but one thing is for certain, Paul's will forever be in our hearts. It's not just a restaurant where you go to eat, it's a place where you get a meal to enjoy in a timeless environment with familiar faces.
ARBUTUS, MD
407 Woodland Estates Way

RARE FIND in SEVERNA PARK SCHOOLS!!!! Blue ribbon schools: Benfield Elementary, Severna Park Middle School, and Severna Park High School. This impeccable home is located at the end of the cul-de-sac on a private lot in the Woodland Estates community, tucked between Chartwell and Shipley's Choice neighborhoods! Key Features include: Private Wooded Backyard, Renovated Kitchen with refinished cabinets, new backsplash tile, under cabinet lighting added, brand new light fixtures. Kitchen Appliances – 2 Full Dishwashers, New 48" GE Monogram Refrigerator, New Touchless Artesso Pull-Down prep faucet, First Floor Full Bath - convenient for use with backyard pool, full Laundry Room on First and Second Floor completely Renovated Master Bath , Whole House Generator, Rough-In Under Basement Stairs for Wet Bar, Full Bedroom and Bathroom in Basement.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Queen’s Cruise: Baltimore Pride’s Nautical Drag Brunch in Photos

On Sunday, June 26, the Pride Center of Maryland presented Queens Cruise, a three hour boat ride which embarked from the Baltimore Inner Harbor at City Cruises. The event was full of cocktails, dollar bills, early Britney Spears, and rainbow-hued clothing, and featured inspired performances by Absolutely Dragulous Brunch, hosted by The Real Emerald Star with Chanel Belladonna, Lyric Bordeaux, and VV Majesty.
BALTIMORE, MD
Mid-Shore Food: They’re Now Eating Sprouts in Annapolis

Eat Sprout in Easton and St. Michaels has always been trendy. For good reason–they serve nutritious and innovative food. Next week when they open in Annapolis, the other side of the bridge will find out why this unassuming business is so popular. Not that it came easy. Some successful...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Burger chain with West Coast roots looks to expand in greater Baltimore

TOWSON, Md. — A burger restaurant with roots on the West Coast and one location already open in Towson has plans to expand in greater Baltimore. The Habit Burger Grill is looking for real estate in Baltimore's surrounding counties, the chain's chief development officer, Doug Branigan, said this week. In all, The Habit envisions building 10 to 15 new Baltimore-area restaurants in the coming years.
BALTIMORE, MD
Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in Maryland and Virginia

Peach-picking season is upon us—it typically runs from July to September— and we’ve gathered all the area places where you can spend a day harvesting the fuzzy fruit. Weather and picking patterns can impact whether an orchard is open for pick-your-own days, so make sure you check a farm’s website for the most up-to-date information.
MARYLAND STATE
50 Maryland Families On Rent Strike

Nearly 50 families have gone on rent strike this week at a Maryland apartment complex. The tenants of Westgate at Laurel say they won't be paying rent for the month of August in an effort to get the property owners, Schweb Partners LLC, who took over in 2020, to address issues that they say have been dismissed, WJLA reports.
MARYLAND STATE

