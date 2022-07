If there is one thing that we can all agree on in an age of too much discourse-- it's that bills totally suck. Look around and you will see the madness-- gas is at an all time high across the State of Idaho and our nation, costs for groceries and home goods are through the roof, and even service costs are up because of labor and supply shortages. Sprinkle our normal bills on top of everything and we are FRIED from paying money to "the man".

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO