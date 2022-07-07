Breaking Down One-Star Yelp Reviews for Local Breweries

On July 5, a collective of Denver employees issued a statement saying that they had formed a union to join the Meow Wolf Workers Collective under the Communications Workers of America Local 7055. "The MWWC will honor our collaborative ideals through a contract with the company," the employees said. "Through this contract, we will center the needs of all workers by seeking employment protections, thriving wages, reasonable accommodations for diverse abilities, clarity in communication, inclusive opportunities for career growth, and a diverse workplace that is free from discrimination and harassment of any kind. The age of starving artists is over. We have an obligation to demand diversity in our staff and in our work. The company and our union must use our platform to boldly dismantle the outdated and toxic cultures that harm our society and prevent humanity from achieving a better world. We must create accessible worlds that we want to live in, and we will eagerly collaborate with the company to achieve that."

DENVER, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO