Saint Paul, MN

First Touches | MNUFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps - 07.08.22

By David Naylor
mnufc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Touches is on its way north of the border this week, as Minnesota United finds their way up to cool Vancouver for Friday night fun and festivities. Read on for many Minnesota connections, facts from Minnesota’s victory this past weekend, and so much more. Stats and Notes....

www.mnufc.com

CBS Sports

LAFC vs. Los Angeles Galaxy: El Trafico live stream, TV channel, how to watch MLS rivalry game online, odds

The regional power shift between the Los Angeles Galaxy and Los Angeles FC has been bubbling up for years, but it has never felt more apparent than this season with some of the splash signings made before the season and over the summer. Recent history suggests that the Galaxy would've been the L.A. club most likely to add a star caliber player the likes of Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini. That has not been the case in 2022 as the El Trafico rivalry is prepared to reach new heights.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

SEATTLE (AP) — In the storied history of the rivalry between Portland and Seattle, this latest chapter is a bit of an oddity. The home team can’t buy a victory. That trend continued as Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. “I think that was first time for me to play in front of so many fans,” Portland goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič said of the 47,722 at Lumen Field, most of them in Seattle green. “It’s a nice feeling when you make them quiet.” The victory continued a run of success for both teams playing on the road against their main rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch now includes five wins and two draws.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS New York

Cincinnati overcomes two red cards in tie with Red Bulls

CINCINNATI — Brandon Vázquez scored in the 20th minute and FC Cincinnati held on for a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, despite losing two players to red cards in the second half.Vázquez's ninth goal of the season gave Cincinnati (7-7-5) the lead, but Lewis Morgan scored the equalizer for the Red Bulls (9-5-6) in the 29th minute on a penalty kick. It was also Morgan's ninth goal.Cincinnati lost Allan Cruz in the 58th minute when he picked up a second yellow card. Luciano Acosta was sent off in the third minute of stoppage time for violent conduct.Cincinnati outshot the Red Bulls 10-8 with a 4-3 advantage in shots on goal.Carlos Coronel had three saves for New York. Roman Celentano saved two for Cincinnati.
HARRISON, NJ
ESPN

Timbers spoil Sounders' celebration day with 3-0 win

Jaroslaw Niezgoda had a goal and an assist as the Portland Timbers spoiled Seattle's celebration of its CONCACAF Champions League title, defeating the host Sounders 3-0 Saturday afternoon during Major League Soccer's Rivalry Week. Santiago Moreno scored on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute and Dairon Asprilla clinched the...
SEATTLE, WA
Sportsnaut

Sounders, Timbers ready to renew rivalry with extra juice

It should come as no surprise that the Seattle Sounders waited to unveil their CONCACAF Champions League banner until the Portland Timbers came to town. The rivals, who have represented the Western Conference in the MLS Cup in each of the past seven seasons, will match up for the first time this year Saturday afternoon in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA

